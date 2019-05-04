Planet Fitness is giving students ages 15 to 18 a way to stay occupied over summer vacation — working out, for free.
Deemed the “Teen Summer Challenge,” students can work out for free at any Planet Fitness in the state of Florida from May 15 to Sept. 1.
To get started, stop by a Planet Fitness location with a parent to fill out a waiver.
Port Charlotte High School bands will have their spring concerts at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd. in Port Charlotte. The symphonic band will perform at 6 p.m., the wind orchestra at 7 p.m. The concerts are free.
Sixty-five of the 81 students graduating from Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School will receive their associate in arts/ associate in science degree from Florida SouthWestern College today. The high school graduation will take place May 17, at the Charlotte Harbor Events and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda.
Three Girl Scouts in Charlotte County will receive gold awards for their projects that had sustainable impact on the community.
These honors will go to:
• Caleigh Cabral, of Lemon Bay High School, “Comfort for Cancer Warriors;
• Meagan Keating, of Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School, “Charlotte Connection;”
• Bailey Chamberlain, of Lemon Bay High School, “Let’s Talk About It.”
The Gold Award is available to girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate leadership through their projects that have a remarkable impact on their community and beyond.
“They saw a need in their communities and around the world and took action. Their extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place,” said Mary Anne Servian, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida.
The 2019 Young Women of Distinction Ceremony at the Charlotte Harbor Events Center, 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda is scheduled May 19. To learn more about the Girl Scout Gold Award, local award recipients, and their projects, visit www.gsgcf.org/girls/gold-award.
