Chris Ferrentino and Keegan Cox discuss details about the wind intake system with Mick Thorstenson, a private pilot, at the grand reveal of Charlotte Technical College's Aviation Maintenance Technician School at the Punta Gorda Airport.

Their numbers may be dwindling at college, but the good news about young students is that they are showing up to learn airplane mechanics at Charlotte Technical College.

Hundreds of local dignitaries and dozens of students gathered Friday at the Punta Gorda Airport for the grand reveal of Charlotte Technical College's Aviation Maintenance Technician School.

State and local elected officials, along with those in the aviation, education and business communities, listen to speakers at the grand reveal of the Aviation Maintenance Technician School hosted by Charlotte Technical College at the Punta Gorda Airport.

"This is different for us," said Charlotte County Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio. "We don't usually build programs not on our property … This was taking a chance for a school board.

"It took everybody from the state to the school board to really buy into this," he said. "Initially, we were a little concerned we wouldn't be able to find the students."

Deelynn Bennett, director of the Charlotte Technical College, speaks Friday during the grand reveal of the Aviation Maintenance Technical School at the Punta Gorda Airport.

But by the time the program started in mid-August, they had more than enough. The word was out, in state and out.

Today, the school has enrolled 50 students in the 18-month, post-high school program. Another 21 seniors in Charlotte County schools are taking the required preliminary courses this year to join the program next year, staff said. Most are local, but some are from out of state.

Many students attended the festivities Friday, all wearing matching orange shirts and all eager to show off the large airplane parts they are working with inside the hangar.

Airplane Frame and Power Plant students at the Punta Gorda Airport and Charlotte Technical College. From left: Isaac White, Grayson Leonard, Michael Smith and Michael Zucco. All are from Punta Gorda. Behind them is a donated Boeing jet engine that they use for study and practice.

"I didn't think engines were that big until I saw this," said student Michael Smith, as he pointed out the myriad of parts to the donated Boeing jet engine. It's for an Airbus, he said, but not as big an Airbus as Allegiant Airlines flies into Punta Gorda Airport, he said.


Many of the students Friday said they heard about the program when they were younger students, but it had not started yet. They were ready when the doors opened.

"I think it's an excellent opportunity for all the students," student Colton Kolenda said. "I always liked working with my hands."

Several of the students are young women, who say they feel welcomed.

"We just have a great time," said Julia Fischer, 19. She had already spent a year at the University of Florida in Gainesville, studying chemical engineering. But there was nothing hands on.

Airplane Frame and Power Plant student Julia Fischer at Punta Gorda Airport and the school site for Charlotte Technical College's new program.

Her father was scouting out the airplane mechanics program for her boyfriend, she said, and now they are both attending. She loves learning how to use basic tools, she said, which she never learned as a girl.

"This hands-on experience is way better than engineering," she said.

When she finishes the program, she said, she'll probably go into an avionics program, which focuses on the electronics and airplane instruments, she said. A college degree might come down the line, she said, but she first hopes to work for an airline, maybe in a bigger city like Atlanta.

Wherever students want to go, the market is waiting for them.

Tuition and supplies for the program total about $5,800, but as a community college program, the scholarship options are extensive, staff said.

Airport Authority Board Members Kathleen Coppola, James Herston, Paul Andrews, Vanessa Oliver, Robert Hancik, and DeeLynn Bennett, director of Charlotte Technical College.

