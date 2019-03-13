When a female student was attacked by her ex-boyfriend on a school bus, two students were quick to step up and put themselves between the victim and her assailant.
Leah Gohl alerted the bus driver of the incident, before she and William Ogert acted as human shields to the victim, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department, putting themselves in harm’s way until law enforcement arrived to assist.
Gohl and Ogert, both students at Charlotte Technical School, were two of five kids honored at the Punta Gorda Police Department’s Do the Right Thing ceremony March 7.
The program recognizes youth each month for their achievements, whether their accomplishments involve academics, athletics, community service, conservation, or any other effort where a child is trying his or her best to “do the right thing,” according to PGPD’s website.
Tyler Chapin, an eighth-grade student at Port Charlotte Middle School, also honored Thursday, is the president of Students Working Against Tobacco at his school. He’s also an active volunteer and member of his church. He was a delegate who presented about current tobacco issues to state legislators. Over the holidays, Chapin visited a nursing home in Punta Gorda with his youth group, where they sung Christmas carols and delivered presents to the resident of the home.
Broderick Keegan, a fourth-grade student at Neil Armstrong Elementary, was nominated by School Resource Officer Joella Moore after he notified his father of a man getting out of a Jeep who had a firearm in his waistband. Within a few moments, the subject returned to the Jeep and appeared to be putting something away.
Keegan’s father took a photograph of the vehicle’s tag and showed it to Moore, who was able to find the man and determine there was no threat to the school. The man had a concealed weapons permit, and forgot he had the firearm when he got to the school. Moore stated in her nomination because of Keegan’s keen observation skills and knowledge, she was able to quickly secure the campus to protect the remaining students from any potential threat.
“The result from Broderick’s actions show just how important a child’s role can play in protecting our schools,” Moore wrote. “With all of the tragedies occurring within our schools, I am so proud of Broderick’s reaction to this incident.”
Lastly, Landon Tobolski, a second-grade student at Peace River Elementary, was nominated for his volunteerism and charity. Tobolski began making potpourri bags from wood shavings, which he sold to friends and family, giving the money was given to the Tender Hearts Partnership, a nonprofit organization which provide peer-based events and activities for the local intellectually challenged individuals in the community. Tobolski is a regular volunteer with the organization, helping at the dances and holiday activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.