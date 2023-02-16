Students, parents want different graduation venue for CHS

PORT CHARLOTTE — Several Charlotte High School students and their parents are asking the Charlotte County School Board to change its graduation venue.
Scheduled for May 16, commencement is set at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, which has a maximum occupancy of 1,800.
But some want it held at a larger venue, such as the school stadium, CoolToday Park in North Port, or the Lee Civic Center.
"COVID took away our freshman and sophomore years, and the beginning of this year was taken from us due to Hurricane Ian," CHS senior Laurel Kalin said. "I am asking that you don’t take away the opportunity for our families to see us walk across the stage, because if you do, I, along with many of my fellow classmates, and many of their families, will be devastated."
Ashlee Bailey, whose child is graduating in May, said parents received an automated phone call this week saying each student would be given four tickets to attend the ceremony, with the possibility of a fifth ticket for a viewing room.
"Here’s the math: 418 seniors times four equals 1,672, which leaves 128 (occupancies) remaining," she said.
Baily spoke about seniors with blended families and siblings.
"Now they are having to choose who gets to go and who doesn’t," she said. "That is a stressor that the seniors should not have to worry about, with all of the college applications, work scheduling, exams, and all of the senior events they have going on."
Dave Kalin, Laurel's father, said graduation day "is a day of celebration for families," and that relatives are coming from 2,000 miles away to see his daughter graduate.
"We want our family to be there."
School officials said Hurricane Ian limited options.
CHS Principal Cathy Corsaletti said in an email to The Daily Sun the event center "was the best option when we began looking after hearing Charlotte Sports Park was not available. We began making calls in late November, early December and there were limited places due to the hurricane."
"Now, parking is also an issue with only 240 parking spaces... not even enough parking for the entire senior class to park, let alone family members," Bailey said.
She noted North Port's CoolToday Park has 6,500 seats and more than 1,000 parking spaces, and Lee Civic Center, where the district held high school graduations for years, has 2,300 parking spaces.
Claire Riggs, the event center's event director, said the Punta Gorda facility has 240 parking spaces.
Carpooling is an option, she said, and the parking garage in downtown Punta Gorda is a couple of blocks away from the event center.
That garage, the Herald Court Centre, has 400 parking spaces.
Riggs said not all would be able to be seated in the center's main room where the students will take the stage to receive their diplomas. About 200 people will be able to watch the ceremony livestreamed in adjoining rooms.
"We're doing overflow seating," she said.
Past CHS commencement ceremonies have been held at the Charlotte Sports Park, the Lee Civic Center and the Turner Center in Arcadia, district spokesperson Michael Riley said.
But the decision of where to hold this year's ceremony was based on many factors.
Traffic is one of them. Riley said with winter residents staying longer, and a 45-minute commute to Lee County, the district doesn't want to endanger students and their families who would have to travel on Interstate 75.
Then, there is the weather. The school stadium, CoolToday Park and Charlotte Sports Park are all outdoor venues, and rain could ruin the ceremony. Also, the sports park is unusable due to hurricane damage.
"We're acting in the best interest of the children," he said.
