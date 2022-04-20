PORT CHARLOTTE — After Keoni Kau, a 15-year-old Port Charlotte High School freshman, was killed riding his bike, three students knew they had to do something to prevent further bike-related tragedies.
"We started to plan this event even before Keoni died," said Kajsa Carlsen, a junior at PCHS.
But after his death, the students accelerated their plan to promote bicycle safety.
She and seniors Nick Nease and Xavier Gauthier teamed with local law enforcement and the Punta Gorda Police Department's Youth Advisory Council to put together a public safety presentation slated for 4-7 p.m. April 28 at the high school gym.
The event is open to the community and free food will be provided.
On hand will be representatives from CCSO and PGPD who will be fitting helmets they're giving away along with bike lights, she said.
"We want to raise awareness and provide equipment," Carlsen said. "It took us about a month and a half or so to put this together."
She said she hopes the event will prevent accidents from happening in the future.
Kau was riding his bike at Murdock Circle around 5:30 a.m. Feb. 22 near Murdock Circle. While attempting to cross U.S. 41, he entered the path of a sedan driven by a 23-year-old North Port resident.
The car struck Kau, who was not wearing a helmet, according to FHP.
