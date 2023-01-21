Christine Carey

Christine Carey, program and outreach coordinator for Valerie’s House, talks about a girl who is receiving grief counseling after losing her father and recently her mother after Hurricane Ian at the Homeless to Home luncheon in Venice. Area school districts have found unhoused students and mental health crises among students has spiked since Hurricane Ian.

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

PORT CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian caused an uptick in mental health crises among students in Charlotte County Public Schools, officials say.

Some 34% of students in the district received school-based mental health services, interventions or assistance during the 2021-22 school year — a 25% increase from 2020-2021.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments