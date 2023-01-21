Christine Carey, program and outreach coordinator for Valerie’s House, talks about a girl who is receiving grief counseling after losing her father and recently her mother after Hurricane Ian at the Homeless to Home luncheon in Venice. Area school districts have found unhoused students and mental health crises among students has spiked since Hurricane Ian.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian caused an uptick in mental health crises among students in Charlotte County Public Schools, officials say.
Some 34% of students in the district received school-based mental health services, interventions or assistance during the 2021-22 school year — a 25% increase from 2020-2021.
Susan Flores, coordinator of social work for Charlotte County Public Schools, and Rebecca Marazon, coordinator of psychological and mental health services, presented data to its School Board on Tuesday.
Board member Kim Amontree asked what they thought the impact on the hurricane will be going forward, fearing the storm would cause “a delayed effect.”
“We (will) have all these little triggering events,” Flores said.
She said, among them, will be the anniversary of Hurricane Ian in September.
Hurricane Ian also created student homelessness.
There were 801 displaced students as of January; 699 are in the district, Flores said.
“Last year, there were 500 for the entire year,” she said. “We know we’ll probably reach 1,000 by the end of the year.”
If students are still unhoused by July 1, they will be eligible for services under the Vento-McKinney Homeless Assistance Act, Flores said.
Those services include transportation to and from the student’s home school free of charge, as well as tutors and basic school supplies.
They noted not all mental health crises are hurricane-related, and the ratio of counselors, social workers and psychologists to students is lacking.
For the 2022-23 school year, the recommended ratio for counselors is one for every 250 students; for the elementary level it stood at one for every 670 students; and overall one counselor for every 459 students.
The ratio for social workers is one for every 744, but the recommended ratio is one counselor for every 250 students.
The ratio for psychologists is one for every 822 students. The recommended ratio is one for every 500 students.
In response to rising needs for student mental health services, the district has three primary goals: to increase awareness, increase direct student services and support, and to increase Youth Mental Health First Aid training, Flores told the board.
For the 2022-23 school year, 319 students have received mental health screenings or assessments; 3,477 were referred to school-based mental health service providers; 138 were referred to community-based providers; and 85 received community-based interventions, services or assistance.
Amontree noted the assessments are being done to reduce the number of involuntary mental health committals under the Baker Acts.
There were 230 risk assessments conducted for the current school year, and 23 Baker Acts.
Threat assessments were at 132 as of Jan. 9, Flores said.
The total number this year who were referred for mental health interventions, services or assistance is 3,615, and the total number who received these services or assistance is at 3,557.
The 2020-21 school year began to show sharp increases over prior years, reflecting the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another goal of the district is to have 80% of the district’s school personnel to be certified in YMHFA. So far, 64% are expected to be trained, with 16 trainings to be facilitated by May 1, Flores said.
The state requires that all 67 counties have the training in place.
