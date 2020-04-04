Jaden Devoy is an 18-year-old senior at Port Charlotte High School, and as schools across the country shut their doors in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, she has just begun taking her classes online.
“We just started today,” she said on Monday, but already she is not optimistic about the coming weeks.
“Because I have tried to do online classes in my past,” she explained. “And I unfortunately had to drop out because I … don’t have the motivation to do work while I’m at my own house.”
Port Charlotte High School senior Angel Spieldenner echoed Devoy’s concerns.
“It’s a little worrying,” she said. “Because, you know, doing it on our own accord, it’s never like a good idea for students … it would make us a little bit lazier.”
Daniel McIntosh, an assistant principal at Port Charlotte High School, acknowledged that this switch to online learning is likely going to be difficult for a lot of students.
“It’s a paradigm shift,” McIntosh said. “They have to get used to that, but I don’t think we’ve done a good job of preparing people for this day, when we had to flip the switch to online learning.”
McIntosh says that the shift from having direct access to teachers will not be an easy one, but success will come down to the students.
“It’s completely dependent on the type of student you are,” McIntosh said. “And what I mean by that is if you are a self-motivated student, you can do online, and it opens up a lot of opportunities for you.”
McIntosh explained that online schooling allows students more freedom to work on their own schedules; so, they’re able to sleep in, take part in extracurricular activities, and have full-time jobs.
“But the traditional school setting normally doesn’t create self-motivated learners,” McIntosh said. “We create dependent learners.”
Flipping the switch
Spieldenner complimented the school’s response method.
“I do think they’ve handled it pretty well,” she said. “All of my teachers are doing their job. I’ve gotten plenty of messages from the school, and I think the teachers and faculty are working really hard on this issue.”
Lisa Branno-Penwell is the head of the English department at Port Charlotte High, and an AP and AICE teacher. While she praised the district and the school’s administration for their hard work, she also admitted that the transition to online schooling hasn’t been easy.
“I think maybe from my end it felt like a scramble, only because I’m not a teacher who relies a lot on technological interaction with my students,” she said. “For a lot of people, it was a smoother transition than it was maybe for me, just because I’m not used to that format.”
McIntosh said that the administration has tried its best to assist teachers with step-by-step instructions.
“As an administrator, we had to say, ‘What’s the easiest way to do that?’ and it’s basically just walk them through,” he said. “One of the biggest fears of teachers is the fear of not knowing the answer to a question when a student asks it, so moving to an online platform left everyone very uneasy, because they weren’t going to be the smartest people in the room, especially when it comes to technology.”
Branno-Penwell explained that she is relying on the students to tell her where the glitches are so that they can work through them together.
“Definitely there was a learning curve, so today was our first day going live, and I had probably the first hour of my day fielding questions every three to five minutes,” she said, acknowledging that there were a number of technological hang-ups that she didn’t see coming.
One of the greatest consequences to this switch to online learning, according to Branno-Penwell, is one that’s not discussed very often.
“I’m especially losing the rapport,” she said. “The connections, those discussions that happen in a really impromptu environment cannot be replicated online.”
She added that she’s no longer able to gauge who is understanding the concepts and who is struggling, based on observations and engagement, which are difficult to judge online.
“So, I definitely feel like I’m losing that and then, obviously the relationships that I’ve built over the year,” she said. “Thankfully at this point, you know I’ve known them for three quarters of the year, we have some of that established.”
Branno-Penwell is also having to address concerns that many students have for the future, while she herself has little information.
She says that while her freshman students had comments and questions that were all strictly content and technology-based, the seniors’ responses were very much more personal and nostalgic.
“Like, ‘I would rather be having this discussion face-to-face,’ or ‘I miss your class,’ ‘I miss getting to see everyone,’” she said. “So, I think they’re feeling the sting more. You know that they might have had their last day of high school without knowing it was their last day of high school.”
Missing milestones
Spieldenner says she is scared that she may miss out on high school milestones that she’s been working toward for years.
“Because I’ve never gone to my school’s prom, and obviously I’ve never graduated,” she said. “It’s like, I don’t know, it’s scary that I wouldn’t be able to do those things or do it in the same way that I was going to before.”
Devoy also expressed distress over the uncertainty surrounding events like prom and graduation.
“I’m like super upset about that. That was like the main stuff that I was like looking forward to this whole year,” she said, adding that these events have been motivating her to keep on track to graduate for years.
McIntosh says that, while he knows that people want decisions to be made about these events quickly, administration is treading carefully.
“No school administrator wants to take away events from kids,” he said, but ultimately, they must make decisions based on the safety of students.
“As an administrator, one of my golden rules is, if this is my daughter sitting in front of me, how would I want it to be handled,” he said. “So, trying to make that decision with the best interest of the kids, the students and the parents in mind.”
Sabrina Salovitz is a 2019 graduate of Port Charlotte High School and is currently studying journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University.
