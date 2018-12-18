Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT) have asked the county to adopt an ordinance that would impose a small fine on anyone who disposes tobacco products in a park.
Members of SWAT from the middle and high school levels presented their request to the Charlotte County Legislative Delegation: Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota), Sen. Ben Albritton (R-Wauchula) and Rep. Michael Grant (R-Port Charlotte).
“The SWAT students are passionate about curbing the second-hand smoke where young students are at play,” said SWAT coordinator, Michelle Wood-Stanley.
Wood-Stanley said that over the years, students have collected countless disposed cigarette butts from county parks and playgrounds. Students have filled quart-sized bags each filled with approximately 2,000 cigarette butts.
The students also asked the delegation to create an ordinance that requires all tobacco retailers to post a high visibility “we card” sign at the door or cash register, where young people would be able to see them.
Wood-Stanley said 55 percent of tobacco retailers in Charlotte County are within half-mile of a school or park, where youth can walk or ride their bikes.
The stores do have the mandated state seal signature in their stores signifying that they do not sell tobacco products to persons under the age of 18, but more than half, Wood-Stanley said, do not have colorful “we card” signs to help deter our youth.
“We believe the colorful signs will attract the youth, and help them to think twice before trying to go ahead and purchase tobacco products, because they know they will be carded,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.