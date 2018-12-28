Be careful where you walk in downtown Punta Gorda.
Excessive speeds and a lack of pedestrian walkways in the downtown district are just some of the issues found in the recent Punta Gorda Transportation Buildout Study.
William Roll, an American Institute of Certified Planner for Kimley-Horn & Associates, presented findings of the city’s study recently to the City Council as part of Punta Gorda’s ongoing comprehensive planning efforts.
“Driving into your city (from U.S. Highway 17 and onto E. Marion Ave.),” said Roll, “I decided I was going to maintain a consistent distance from the vehicle in front of me. Until I got to the U.S. 41 intersection, I was anywhere from 10 to 15 mph over the posted speed limit all the way from I-75. It wasn’t like this driver in front of me was driving aggressively; we were all doing it.”
City staff hired Kimley Horn to conduct the study to obtain data, analysis and action-item recommendations for future planning efforts such as the Citywide Master Plan and the next Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization Long Range Transportation Plan, which provides a 25-year vision of how the county can meet the community’s transportation needs and expectations.
The study examined existing conditions including crash data, area-specific population and employment projections to 2040, a traffic modeling and analysis for 2040, classifications maps that identify urban and suburban areas within the city, and issues where the city should make major changest.
“There are conversations that are taking place between (Punta Gorda) and the Florida Department of Transportation,” said Roll. “On U.S. 41 ... particularly there are intersections with a lack of crosswalks on it and in just basic urban design, you can’t have downtown streets and not have a crosswalk on all four legs of the intersection. It doesn’t matter what the volumes or what the auto demands are, you have got to have crosswalks at these locations.”
Roll said Punta Gorda and FDOT are also considering a study to put traffic signals along Retta Esplanade and U.S. 41 to provide better access on the northern side of the downtown court.
“From an implementation standpoint, there are things that need to be done to control speeds but there needs to be a long-term vision for how to deal with regional traffic that doesn’t potentially involve going through your downtown because it’s always going to be a constraint (in that area),” said Roll.
Another problem identified in the study are directional signs along the roadways leading to and from Fishermen’s Village.
“Considering the demographics of the visitors to Fishermen’s Village and the surrounding area,” said Roll, “it is terribly common for people to go the wrong way. We need to do a better job from a design standpoint.”
City Council approved the findings from the study. The next step is to address and prioritize the different action items. From there, the city will need to coordinate with FDOT, Charlotte County and the MPO. All of that information will then be implemented into the Citywide Master Plan being designed by Dover Kohl & Partners to help guide the city in it’s future development. No definitive timeline has been set for these steps.
“It’s a lot to think about,” said Mayor Nancy Prafke. “I’ve had residents concerned when they see paving projects like on U.S. 41. They’ve already expressed concern, asking ‘Does that mean they are going to (put) six-lanes on it?’ Residents don’t want to see a six-lane 41. All that would do is encourage higher speeds.”
