PORT CHARLOTTE -- Charlotte County School Board members listened as a consultancy firm's representative revealed findings of a $97,000 study the district contracted to learn how it could be more efficient and effective.
The amount the district spends per pupil on bus transportation and tuition, the district's ranking, its graduation rate and other findings were touted as "impressive" by MGT Consulting's Karinda R. Barrett, who gave a presentation during the board's Tuesday workshop.
But when she came to the part in which the district jumped from being ranked at No. 47 in the state in 2015 to No. 13 this recent school term, she complimented the School Board.
"This is a national headline," Barrett said.
Among other pluses Barrett pointed out was the fact that although Charlotte County has the state's third largest bus occupancy at 69.07 versus the state average of 63.8, its transportation cost per mile is $3.17 versus the state average of $4.89.
"Charlotte County is effective in managing resources," she said.
She noted Charlotte County has the youngest bus fleet in Florida, with all of them under 13 years old.
Other positives Barrett pointed out were the district's graduation rate of 91%, adding 30 minutes to the school day, and increasing teachers' salaries by 17%.
Recommendations were to hire more para-professionals and professionals, particularly mental health specialists, to lower the professional-to-student ratio.
Student spending was found to be below the state average, while students' grades and the graduation rate had improved.
"It costs $10,526 per student versus $11,062 for the state average, which is impressive," she said.
Areas where investments should be increased are in security, landscaping and technology, the study recommended.
As for landscaping, she said well-groomed grounds give students a sense of pride.
Board member Kim Amontree appreciated the study.
"One thing stood out -- you have to spend money to be more effective," Amontree said.
Amontree said the district was going to have a professional study done several years ago.
"If we had, the results would have been very different," she said.
Chair Ian Vincent during a break said the study was originally set for two years ago, but was delayed by the pandemic.
After the presentation, board members discussed the August election with a district referendum extension on the ballot.
Vincent said the district could use the study's specifics as "talking points" when promoting the referendum.
Superintendent Steve Dionisio told The Daily Sun members of the community and Economic Development Partners suggested the study for several reasons.
"To show that CCPS is being a good steward of taxpayers' dollars, which clearly has been shown through the study; to find ways to become more efficient, and to continue to try to be as effective as possible while striving to be the No. 1 school district in the state," he said. "Any time you do a study like this, you hope to find ways to be more efficient while becoming more effective."
