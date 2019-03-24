A recent study reveals that only 9 percent of people who work in Punta Gorda also live there.
Meanwhile, the city has no current workforce housing projects in planning or in the building stages, according to Melissa Reichert, city communications manager.
Partners for Economic Solutions, an urban economics consulting firm, conducted an economic and budgetary analysis as part of Punta Gorda’s Citywide Master Plan development, a guide to help determine future growth and development in the city.
In their findings, only 711 of the 7,776 primary jobs available in the city were held by city residents, based on 2015 U.S. Census Bureau reports with the most recent data available. That means that 91 percent of the positions are being filled by people who live in other areas.
“This is a very troubling statistic,” said City Council Member Jaha Cummings. “This shows that we have not adequately planned for city’s (future) sustainability. In the same way that our workforce is dedicated to providing our residents with the highest level of service, we as a community, and as a city government need to be dedicated to taking care of those who take care of us.”
In the PES analysis, it was reported that half of Punta Gorda workers travel less than 10 miles to work, while 9 percent travel 25 to 50 miles and 13 percent travel more than 50 miles.
“Punta Gorda is very strong on the retirement side, of course, and tourism as well,” said Anita Morrison, founder of PES. “The city’s strengths are actually part of its weakness because it is so dependent on tourism and retirement.”
Morrison said that wages are regularly low with focuses in retail, hotels and restaurants. The city’s seasonality also makes it difficult to be a profitable business because all of profits have to be made in three or four months.
For most of Punta Gorda homeowners, the median household income is reported to be $59,507. The workforce that lives in the city is “relatively limited,” according to the analysis, with less than 5,500 residents (30 percent aged 16 or over) working or looking for work.
For those that are employed, 71 percent work in white-collar professions such as management and business. Nineteen percent work in service positions and 11 percent are employed in blue-collar professions like farming, forestry and fishing, and construction.
The cost of housing and other factors make it harder for lower-wage workers to live nearby, according to the analysis. Of those lower-wage workers, most made $1,274 or less per month or approximately $15,000 per year. Of those workers who can least afford the cost of commuting, 20 percent traveled more than 50 miles.
“Because we are so focused on canal housing, we don’t have the housing variety that would serve the whole population and particularly the people who work here in Punta Gorda. Only 9 percent of the workers actually live in the city because we don’t have the housing that they can afford.”
This is beginning to give the city’s businesses problems in terms of being able to recruit and contain the workers needed to provide the services that everybody depends on, according to Morrison.
If changes are not made, Cummings said that the city’s workforce could likely move to communities where they are better taken care of.
“Long commutes cut into the earning power of our workers, and rather than spending their earnings in our city, they are spent in the communities where they actually live, reducing the commercial tax base that the city need to provide services to the city’s residents,” Cummings said.
To maintain the services and workforce that area retirees have come to expect, Cummings said the city must restore a year-round economy based on businesses that can thrive beyond the snowbird and tourism winter and spring seasons. In doing so, the city must also provide stability to employers and provide adequate attainable housing options in the area for the city’s workforce.
“Punta Gorda does not exist in a vacuum,” Cummings said. “If Punta Gorda is to retain its ability to provide a high quality of life to its residents, it must (create ways to) maintain its workforce.”
