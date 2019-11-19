PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County probably won’t have to wait very long for pollutants to drop off after septic-to-sewer conversion projects, a university scientist told commissioners Tuesday.
Nitrogen in groundwater will probably plummet by 50% within a few years after removing septic systems in the Ackerman neighborhood, said Matt Reeves, professor of hydro-geology at Western Michigan University. Ninety percent is gone in 6-8 years.
If predictions are correct, that means one source of the pollutant that causes algae to grow out of control will no longer flow into Charlotte Harbor, at least from septic systems, Reeves said.
And in dense neighborhoods like Charlotte County has, septic systems are the biggest source of nitrogen pollution compared to fertilizer, animal waste or modern sewers, Reeves said.
Tuesday was also the day Charlotte County Commissioners issued their final vote approving of the $27 million septic-to-sewer project in the waterfront neighborhood around Ackerman Avenue. It is the county’s third major neighborhood conversion, starting with the Spring Lake region followed by El Jobean — both locations chosen due to their proximity to major water bodies. All three projects have generated backlash from some residents, particularly those who have invested in their septic system, or who cannot afford the $11,500 cost. Other residents have testified that they accept the switch or even welcome it.
“This is phenomenal,” said Commissioner Bill Truex of the predictive study results. “I think this is what we anticipated...It validates what we’ve decided to do.”
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said this study and others show that the county can safely set a policy that gradually requires septic neighborhoods to connect to sewers.
“They can keep doing studies,” he said, “but sewers are the modern way to treat waste water.”
Truex said he wants to keep on with the studies, if only to demonstrate to other communities upstream from Charlotte County of the impact of septic systems on water quality.
One sewer conversion opponent and Ackerman area resident, Susan Hutt, was skeptical of the study.
“I don’t find models accurate,” she told the Sun. “This presentation was models and was based on assumptions. I’m not saying they’re lying, but it’s a science fair project.”
In his presentation, Reeves explained the data behind the predictions. For example, the model assumes 20-40 milligrams of nitrogen per liter of water. That is based on the flow of sewage through a nearby county sewage station, not based on actual readings in the Ackerman area. One sign that this is an accurate assumption, however, Reeves said, is that real readings from soil at East/West Spring Lakes before septic systems were removed showed these same levels.
Reeves and his team used state data as well as data from their work in the El Jobean neighborhood to map out how groundwater will flow to the harbor under the Ackerman neighborhood.
It doesn’t matter whether the septic system was built properly or maintained well, Reeves told the Sun after his presentation, because 99% of the systems in Ackerman don’t control nitrogen. The traditional septic system never has. Special models have been developed recently to control for nitrogen, but they are costly and rare.
Reeves’ showcase slide shows how nitrogen levels probably shot up with the introduction of septic systems some 40 years ago in Ackerman, and then leveled off for 20-30 years after the system equalized. Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch asked if that shows it doesn’t matter how many septic systems are installed. No, said Reeves. With more systems, there would be a higher level of nitrogen reached before hitting a plateau.
