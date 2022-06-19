Recent studies are looking at the most dangerous roads in the region.
Studies showing data from recent years revealed U.S. 41 was the deadliest road in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, while U.S. 17 was the most deadly highway in DeSoto County.
“Crashes occurred over 400,000 times in Florida last year for a multitude of reasons — speed, carelessness, impairment, distractions, etc, involving vehicles, trucks, pedestrians and bicyclists,” Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Gregory S. Bueno said.
His jurisdiction includes Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties.
MoneyGeek.com, a website which focuses on companies selling insurance, mortgages, credit cards, loans and financial planning, recently released its study culled from state and federal agencies.
It based its findings on data from the National Highway Safety Administration, the Federal Highway Administration, and Florida International University.
During the three-year period of 2017 to 2019, Charlotte County had 76 fatalities from 68 fatal crashes in which 18 were drunk-driving related; nine were distracted driving-related; and seven were speeding-related.
The road having the highest number of fatalities was U.S. 41, which had 14.
In Sarasota County, there were 157 fatalities from 144 fatal crashes in which 42 were drunk-driving related; 10 were distracted driving-related; and nine were speeding-related.
Again, U.S. 41 accounted for the most fatalities — 40 deaths on that roadway.
DeSoto County had 38 fatalities from 34 fatal crashes. Of that number, 15 were drunk-driving related; two were distracted driving-related; and two were speeding-related.
Ten of the deaths occurred on U.S. 17.
MoneyGeek analyzed 8,792 fatal crashes in Florida during the three years. The state has 275,376 miles of road; MoneyGeek studied 2,665 roads.
Overall, 21% fatal crashes were drunk-driving related; 9% were speeding-related; and 8% were due to distracted driving in the state during that three-year period.
The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles doesn’t name the deadliest roads, it does contain the most recent data available — Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021.
During 2021, in Charlotte County there were 30 fatal crashes which resulted in 32 fatalities and 29 injuries.
In that same time, Sarasota County had 55 fatal crashes which caused 59 fatalities and 30 injuries.
DeSoto County had 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities and two injuries from those crashes.
Bueno provided heat maps showing where the most crashes have occurred in 2022.
Many appear to have been along U.S. 41 and Interstate 75.
Another website, 1800injured.com, prepared a study comparing all 50 states (https://1800injured.care/the-usas-most-dangerous-roads/), and ranked Florida at number 13, with 15.47 motor vehicle fatalities per 100,000 people.
The study encompassed 2010 to 2020.
It broke down statistics for Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties for that 10-year period.
Charlotte County had 235 motor vehicle fatalities, averaging 235 a year; Sarasota County totaled 470, averaging 47 fatalities a year; and DeSoto County had 93 motor vehicle fatalities, averaging 9.3 per year.
The state with the highest number of fatalities during the decade was Mississippi, with 752 motor vehicle fatalities, with a rate of 25.39 per 100,000 population.
Massachusetts had the lowest rate of 4.88 motor vehicle fatalities per 100,000 population, based on 343 fatalities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.