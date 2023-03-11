ENGLEWOOD — The sailboat “And We Danced” has had its last tango.
State officials are continuing the months-long process of trying to remove the wreckage of the 33-foot sailboat beached on the Gulf coast of Stump Pass State Park on Manasota Key.
The boat, now about a half-mile north of Stump Pass Inlet, was first observed in early December by a county official on a routine maritime patrol and has since been all but destroyed by the elements.
Wind and surf have relentlessly pounded the boat so that its cockpit and hull are pulled mostly apart and its main mast, with shreds of sail still attached, lies nearby. Smaller pieces of the wreck are scattered along the beach.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has jurisdiction and is in the process of removal.
The FWC has identified the boat’s owner and the 21 days allowed by law for that owner to request a hearing on the vessel’s salvage just recently expired, Senior Officer Adam Brown, Public Information Officer for the FWC, said in an email.
“The FWC makes every effort to work with the vessel owners to have them either remove the vessel from state waters themselves or return it to non-derelict status, to minimize the cost to taxpayers,” Brown wrote.
He did not identify the abandoned boat’s owner or how it got to the park beach, but as the deadline for the owner has passed, the FWC has secured public funds to hire a contractor for the removal, Brown said.
He did not offer a timeline.
“The FWC takes the quality and safety of our waterways very seriously. We encourage the public to report any possible at-risk, abandoned or derelict vessels to us,” Brown said in his email.
To report a derelict vessel, call 888-404-FWCC or email Tip@MyFWC.com
