“Please state three reasons you think the president should or should not be impeached,” a substitute teacher asked a fifth-grade class at Meadow Park Elementary.
That assignment was different from some initial and incorrect reports parents spread Wednesday. Those alleged that the substitute asked the students to list three reasons why the president should be impeached.
Mike Riley, spokesperson for the Charlotte County school district, was made aware of the allegations Tuesday night and sent inquiries to principal Matthew Loge and assistant principal Lauren Elek to find out what happened.
Upon further investigation into the matter, the district decided there was no reason for disciplinary action against the substitute.
Riley later clarified the class had been talking about politics when the topic came up for discussion.
“The assignment was balanced,” Riley said. “He did nothing wrong. What he did was engage the kids in conversation, gave them an option to express their opinion.”
Students in the district are taught civics, though teachers are advised not to bring their political opinions into lessons.
“It’s an appropriate question to pose to students at that level in a politics class,” said Patrick Hurley, chairman for the Charlotte County Democrats.
He said that anything that is pertinent in the dialogue of our nation presents a good opportunity for students to learn.
“It seems like a worthwhile discussion, particularly to inform about the process of impeachment,” Hurley added.
Don McCormick, chair of the Republican Party, said he considers things like this a distraction.
“If the board of education felt it was handled properly, I’m not going to call them out on that,” he said. “We need everybody going in the right direction.”
“Maybe it’s an educational opportunity, not a political transgression,” he added.
The Sun was unable to reach the substitute for comment on Wednesday.
He has been a substitute teacher in the district for several years, and has subbed at Meadow Park over a dozen times this school year.
