PUNTA GORDA — Although Suicide Prevention Awareness month ends September 30, suicide is a year-round crisis and the 14th leading cause of death in Florida, said a local counselor Derick Duston.
Director of outpatient substance abuse services at Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (CBHC), Duston said there are driving factors in youths, adults, and the elderly which might lead to suicide, but although their reasons may differ, the warning signs apply to all ages.
If a person has a "new or changed behavior related to a painful event, loss, or change," that person might be at risk for suicide, Duston said.
Most people who take their lives exhibit one or more of the following signs:
Talk: Person talks about suicide, feeling hopeless, having no reason to live, being a burden, feeling trapped and having unbearable pain.
Behavior: Increased use of alcohol or drugs, looking for ways to end their lives such as searching for ways online, withdrawing from activities, isolating from family and friends, sleeping too much or too little, visiting or calling people to say goodbye, giving away possessions, aggression, fatigue.
Mood: Depression, anxiety, irritability, humiliation/shame, agitation/anger, relief and sudden improvement
Duston cited a study by Michael Esang that reported approximately 22% of suicides involved alcohol intoxication.
Persons with heavy alcohol use are five times more likely to die by suicide than social drinkers, the Esang study continued, but drinking at an early age and binge drinking were also factors which can lead to increased suicidal ideation.
One study of the elderly found that 24.5% of people aged 60-69 and 13% of people 70-79 had consumed alcohol before attempting suicide.
Duston said the leading factors among the elderly are depression, disease, disconnectedness and deadly means — suicide by firearms.
Also, older adults with mild cognitive impairment and dementia have a higher risk for suicide, Duston said, citing a 2021 Aging report.
An older person living on a fixed income may struggle to pay their bills or keep food on the table, and for someone struggling with health issues or grief, financial stress can be a trigger for suicidal thoughts, Duston explained.
Although it is normal for adolescents to experience a full range of emotions, if an adolescent's sadness lasts more than two weeks, they could be struggling with depression which is a risk factor for suicide, Duston said.
In a previous interview, Duston said, "In 2021 suicide was the second leading cause of death among individuals between 10 and 14; the third leading cause of death among those 15 to 24, and the 10th leading cause among children 5 and 9."
A child or teen who talks about "being a burden to others, feeling hopeless and trapped, having no reason to live, killing themselves, or having unbearable pain," should be taken seriously, he said.
If you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis, call or text 988 immediately or chat on the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988lifeline.org.
Parents can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text ACT to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.
"If a child is presenting imminent risk to self or others, contact local authorities at 911 and they will dispatch a crisis intervention trained officer to assess the child for the appropriate level of care," Duston said.
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care in Punta Gorda maintains a 24/7 Mobile Crisis Team that can be reached at 844-395-4432. CBHC's main number is 941-639-8300.
