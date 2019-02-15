Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Thursday, a 911 caller told dispatchers he was only calling so he wouldn’t be “silenced for hours.”
He was difficult to understand, according to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katie Heck, but the dispatcher determined he was suicidal before he hung up.
While dispatchers attempted to call back, a deputy responded to the area his cell phone had pinged to on Oil Well Road. The caller’s girlfriend called 911 a few minutes later and provided a description of his car and told authorities he had a firearm, according to an incident report.
“As the first deputy arrived in the area, he thought he heard a gunshot but wasn’t 100 percent sure,” Heck said.
The hostage negotiation team responded along with the Aviation Unit, which used the helicopter’s spotlight to get a better view inside the vehicle. After three hours of using the public address microphone, there was no response, and he was confirmed deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the incident report stated. He was a 29-year-old male from North Port.
It was the second suicide call the Sheriff’s Office responded to within 12 hours.
On Wednesday afternoon, a citizen stopped on the El Jobean bridge after he noticed a woman had stopped her car there. As he got out, she jumped in the water, according to an incident report.
The citizen jumped in after her, dragging her to the pier, where he held onto her until deputies arrived. The woman had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and placed under a Baker Act, Heck said. The 53-year-old woman told deputies she was bipolar and had anxiety and was trying to get her mother to listen, according to an incident report.
If you or a loved one is considering suicide, call 1-800-273-8255 or Charlotte Behavioral Health Care’s 24-hour crisis line at 941-575-0222.
