Logan Cleves, now 10, gave the grand opening a 5-star review.
“Best service ever!” he exclaimed. “I’m only 5 years old, and I already ate my entire sandwich. We want to come every single day.”
Five years ago, Charlotte County Public Schools’ Champ’s Café started bringing free lunch to kids like Logan, ages 18 and under, on summer weekdays and spring and Christmas breaks.
A crew in a recycled school bus christened “Champ’s on Wheels” — better known by its lovable acronym, C.O.W., aka “the Cow” — now delivers the meals to three locations: two public libraries and a local apartment complex.
Its eye-catching black-and-white-spotted wrap makes it a moooving billboard. And to really make an impression, its horn moos as the Cow pulls into each site.
The Cow’s library stops, offering air-conditioned indoor seating and children’s reading programs, are a summer-long synergy of feeding and reading.
Barbara Hilliard of Port Charlotte, who brings grandsons Mitchell, 8, Logan, 7, and Trey Macey, 4, to all the county libraries, said, “It’s amazing what the library has to offer. It’s one of our favorite places to go, and they can get lunch here, too.”
Charlotte County public libraries’ summer reading program — this year themed “Oceans of Possibilities” — motivates children to reach an 800-minute reading goal and help their branch library reach its 1,000-books-read goal. Branches achieving that goal get to dunk their youth librarian at a July 30 party.
“Our goal is to ‘stop the summer slide’ when kids don’t read,” said Mid-County youth librarian Melanie Ruth. “We make it fun for them with prizes and crafts. And when we reach our goal, that dunk should be very refreshing!”
School Board Vice Chairman Kim Amontree accompanies the Cow to libraries every summer, giving out free books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
“Reading and making sure kids are fed is a perfect combination,” she said.
Combining even more reading with feeding, Lizzy the Literacy Bus, Charlotte County’s mobile library full of free books, plans to travel with the Cow on June 29.
Decades ago, Charlotte’s Summer Food Service Program started serving children free breakfast, lunch and snacks all summer through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Program.
Today, Champ’s Café has free lunch for summer walk-ins at five schools: the Baker Center, Lemon Bay High School, Neil Armstrong Elementary, Port Charlotte High School and Punta Gorda Middle School.
The Champ's team began its mobile feeding unit to reach more children. Champ’s on Wheels now feeds an average 150 children per summer, spring break and Christmas break.
Kids receive one meal of entrée, fruit, veggies, milk and snack. Meals are meant to be consumed onsite, to ensure that they reach only intended recipients: children.
Terri Whitacre, director of Charlotte County Food and Nutrition Services, said, “And it’s fun. One mom told us that she could have gone to the walk-in location at Charlotte High, but her kids wanted to see the Cow.”
They say, if it moos, they will come.
