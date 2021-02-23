Julio Morales on Monday took the helm as Sun Coast Media Group's production director.
In his role, Morales will be running day-to-day operations of all SCMG publications, including The Daily Sun, Venice Gondolier Sun, and the Key West Citizen and Key West Free Press.
In his role, Morales will be in charge of overseeing "raw materials, and building relationships with all departments." Morales said his goal is to "find a way to be creative, build a stronger business, and increase revenue."
Morales previously worked for 27 years at the Miami Herald, where he was assistant director of operations and commercial print director.
He said he's particularly interested in the commercial print area, and it's not surprising.
His father ran a commercial print business in Miami, and as a child Morales assisted his dad in his shop. "I fell in love with graphics because of my father," Morales said.
His father was born in Nicaragua, but as a child his family brought him to San Francisco, Morales said.
Later, his father decided to return to Nicaragua where he later met his wife. The couple went on to have six children.
His father brought the family to Miami in 1979 when war broke out during the violent campaign led by the Sandinista National Liberation Front to oust the dictatorship. Morales said he was very young then and doesn't really remember that era.
Morales enjoyed growing up in Miami and helping his father in the shop. After graduating from high school, Morales majored in graphic design at Miami-Dade College, where he earned his undergraduate degree. He then received his master's degree in multi-media design from DeVry University.
Around the same time Morales was about to work at the Miami Herald, he met his soon-to-be wife, Onika, who was born in Venezuela. They wed a year later, and they are the parents of two daughters.
With apparent pride, Morales talked about his family. His wife holds two master's degrees, in marketing and special education.
His daughter Samantha, 21, is a graduate of Duke University and is earning her master's degree at Georgetown. She plans to become a surgeon, he said.
His daughter Sabrina, 17, is graduating from high school and has been accepted to three universities.
In addition to his work, which he said "is non-stop, and I am available 24 hours a day," Morales does have hobbies. His main one is creating animation videos. He also enjoys walking trails and camping.
Although there's no time for it right now, Morales said he would like to pursue playing the guitar or piano once he's retired.
Speaking of retirement, Morales is replacing Ken Shelby who, after many years with Sun Coast Media Group, is retiring to spend more time with his family and pursue his hobbies of fishing and traveling.
SCMG president Mike Beatty said, "I will speak for all of us that Ken will be missed."
