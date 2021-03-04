Sun Coast Media Group was recognized as a finalist in the Best Advertiser Showcase category at a nationwide media competition this week.
The Daily Sun's annual Hurricane Expo was one of four finalists at the 12th Annual Second Street Awards Show honoring newspaper and broadcast companies.
The Hurricane Expo is an annual in-person event that connects residents with businesses in the community that can help with preparing for hurricane season. The 2020 event, like most events around the country, was virtual.
Dave Woods, regional digital advertising manager for Sun Coast Media Group, said he knew his advertising team would have to get creative once the pandemic hit the United States last year.
"We understood that it was going to have to be virtual," he said. "We worked with our promotions partners to develop a platform that would work for a virtual event. Even as a virtual event, we were still able to provide the health and safety information our residents needed while still serving the needs of our advertisers."
With 28 categories in the Second Street competition and hundreds of entries from media organizations across the country, the top promotions and email campaigns of 2020 were evaluated in the annual contest. As with many awards in media, companies compete in different size classes.
In this competition, all companies compete against each other large and small. Other finalists in the Best Advertiser Showcase category included the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
"As our media company evolves from a formerly print-centric organization to one that embraces digital and print, promotions have become a significant way we set ourselves apart from other media organizations," Woods said.
Glen Nickerson, publisher and editor of the Daily Sun said "Our contests, promotions and virtual events are an exciting new marketing tool that grows businesses customer base and brand."
"Our sweepstakes and contest platforms have given our advertisers and our readers fun interactive content," said Mike Beatty, President of Adams Publishing Group Florida.
