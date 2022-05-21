PORT CHARLOTTE — Saturday's hurricane seminar presented by The Daily Sun drew a large crowd who listened to guest speakers address a multitude of topics.
Emergency management officials from Charlotte and Sarasota counties along with North Port discussed emergency details for their residents.
They told where residents can find their flood zones and evacuation information.
Attendees received a Hurricane Preparation Guide 2022 which shows color evacuation maps for the two counties.
Those in the red zones have the highest risk for storm surge.
Although they represent different counties, Patrick Fuller, emergency management director for Charlotte County; Edward McCrane, emergency management chief for Sarasota County; and Michael Ryan, North Port emergency manager, all stressed the same thing: heed evacuation warnings and know your flood zone.
Meteorologists Allyson Rae and Jason Dunning from NBC2 discussed the history of hurricanes in the region and the science behind them. Rae also discussed the threats from the stormes.
"It is easier to hide from the wind then run from the water," Rae wrote in a hurricane guide.
Although Florida has seen its share of storm, Southwest Florida, particularly Charlotte County, had dodged category 4 and 5 storms, until Hurricane Charley hit Aug. 13, 2004.
The category 4 storm traveled up Charlotte Harbor, and Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte and Arcadia took the brunt of the storm.
All three hospitals sustained damages, half of Charlotte County's fire stations were lost, and thousands either lost their homes or businesses, or sustained damages.
Charlotte High School and other Charlotte County public schools were heavily damaged, and students had to attend other schools until theirs were repaired.
Daily Sun Regional Advertising Director Omar Zucco and Managing Editor Scott Lawson were two of the seminar's speakers and they revealed how the papers are published and delivered in the aftermath of storms.
"In times of natural disasters and hurricanes, we have worked to get information out to the community," Lawson stated following the talk. "During Charley, the newspaper literally printed issues and handed it out for free."
He said helping the community "is always our focus and in times of hurricanes, we would now do that with providing up to date information on www.yoursun.com."
Zucco discussed how the media company provided free advertising to businesses following Hurricane Charley and in the weeks and months after COVID-19 caused an economic disaster that was the result of the health crisis.
Other issues addressed at the seminar were pet safety during storms, protecting your windows and doors, smart tree-cutting and pruning, and, or course, being prepared.
The 2022 Hurricane Preparation Guide, which is available from the Sun, has checklists of which supplies you should have ahead of a storm, a week's worth of supplies for after the storm, plus ways to protect your home when a storm approaches.
Travis Jansen, owner of Jansen Shutters & Windows, said there was "a lot of interest" at his booth during the seminar.
Also getting a lot of traffic were salespeople Carmelo Rubio and Gary Samuels, of Storm Smart which manufactures impact-proof windows and doors, at the company's Fort Myers facility.
Each speaker offered the resounding theme of paying attention during storm season, be prepared, and if told to evacuate, heed the warning and go.
Some of the websites needed include Charlotte County: www.charlottecountyfl.gov/knowyourzone; www.charlottecountyfl.gov/alertcharlotte. Alert Charlotte is a free notification service you can put on your devices.
Sarasota County evacuation zone map is at: https://www.scgov.net/government/emergency-services/emergency-management/evacuation-centers.
Evacuation zones for North Port are at https://www.cityofnorthport.com/home/showpublisheddocument/5201/635724700156070000.
North Port residents can sign up for alerts at www.cityofnoirthport.com/alerts and obtain emergency information at https://www.cityofnorthport.com/government/city-services/fire-rescue/emergency-management and at https://www.cityofnorthport.com/government/city-services/building/hurricane-safety.
