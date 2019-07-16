By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
The Sun Coast Media Group received accolades at last week’s Florida Media Conference.
Winners of the 2019 Florida Society of News Editors were announced at the event in St. Petersburg.
“I am not surprised that our newspapers fared so well in this year’s journalism contests,” said Jim Gouvellis, executive editor of Sun Newspapers. “Our reporters and editors care about the work they do and the communities they serve. The contest results are a reflection of that. I am proud of each journalist, whether they placed first, second or third.”
“The work they do every day is important, whether they win prizes for it or not, but it is great to have them recognized by their peers,” he added.
Here’s a list of awards Sun newspapers took home from the Florida Society of News Editors:
• Enterprise Stories Division C: third place: Charlotte Sun, Greg Martin and Steve Reilly
• Features Writing Division C: second place: North Port Sun, Scott Lawson
• Editorials Division C: third place: John Hackworth
Sun newspapers also received accolades from the Florida Press Association as part of its 2018-19 FPA Weekly Newspaper Contest.
The Venice Gondolier Sun received 24 awards.
•Online Slideshow: third place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Adam Hutchinson
•Sports Column Division BC: second place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Mark Seiden
•Sports Column Division BC: third place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Scott Lockwood
•Sports Spot News Story Division B: first place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Vinnie Portell
•Reader-Generated Photo Division AB: second place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Lisa Guscette
•Featured Photo Division B: first place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Adam Hutchinson
•Featured Photo Division B: third place: Venice Gondolier Sun, John Joseph Orchulli II
•Spot News Photo Division AB: third place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Paul Joyce
•Best Obituary Division B: third place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Greg Giles
•Outdoor & Recreation Division B: second place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Greg Giles
•Outdoor & Recreation Division B: third place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Bob Mudge
•Arts, Entertainment & Review Reporting Division B: first place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Kim Cool
•Education Feature Division B: first place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Pam Johnson
•Education Feature Division B: second place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Bob Mudge
•Education News Division B: third place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Greg Giles
•In-Depth Reporting (Non-Investigative) Division B: first place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Staff
•General News Story (Gwen Stevenson Memorial Award) Division B: third place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Greg Giles
•First Amendment Defense (Jon A. Roosenraad Award) Open Division: second place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Bob Mudge
•Serious Column (Sally Latham Memorial Award) Division B: second place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Ronald Dupont Jr.
•Humorous Column Division B: first place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Joe Giorgianni
•Editorial Award Division AB: second place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Bob Mudge
•Editorial Page Division AB: first place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Ronald Dupont Jr.
•Community Service Open Division: third place: Venice Gondolier Sun, Bob Mudge
•2018-19 Florida Weekly Newspaper Contest Sweepstakes Winners Division B: Venice Gondolier Sun
