When asked who in the room was experiencing their first Florida hurricane season, a third of the hands rose up.
That third had not experienced, for example, hours in traffic during Hurricane Irma, while trying to evacuate amid long gas lines and even empty pumps. Nor had they experienced damage when they returned home, along with power outages and spoiled food.
Hurricanes and their impacts can be petrifying: The winds, the water, the damage, and dwindling supplies. But after Sun Newspapers’ Hurricane Expo held Saturday afternoon at Charlotte Harbor Harbor Event & Conference Center in Punta Gorda, many residents now at least know what to expect, and more importantly, how to prepare.
What will hurricane season look like?
“I don’t know,” WINK meteorologist Jim Farrell told the audience Saturday.
And that’s just the reality of it. The bottom line is meteorologists can’t predict the future, but they can help you prepare, and warn you leading up to the event about what you should and shouldn’t do.
Conditions are expected within a specified warning area within 36 hours. That means residents in a storm surge area should have plenty of time to evacuate. And if you are one of the 85,000 people located in a red or orange flood zone, you’re advised to evacuate when told.
“You don’t want to chance it,” said WINK meteorologist Scott Zedeker.
“Storm surge is the most dangerous part,” said Jerry Mallet, Charlotte County’s emergency management director. “And Charlotte County is one of the most vulnerable counties.”
The probabilities for at least one major hurricane — of category 3, 4 or 5 — to make landfall on the Gulf Coast this year is 28 percent, according to Colorado State University’s seasonal hurricane forecast for 2019.
Though this may seem high, the average for the last century has been 30 percent.
What should you do to prepare for a hurricane? The first step is planning: Know where your shelters are, research where you can evacuate to, gather supplies.
Don’t do these things right when you hear a hurricane is coming, this can get expensive, tedious and stressful. Buy the supplies a little at a time in advance so it doesn’t put a huge dent in your wallet. You can also check if you’re in a flood zone now by searching your address on Charlotte County’s Emergency Management website.
There are four shelters in Charlotte County, accounting for approximately 3,000 shelter spaces. Meanwhile, more than 85,000 people need to evacuate.
Mallet recommends planning on going to a friend or family member’s house located where there are not evacuation warnings, if possible. The shelters, though intended to protect you from the storm, do not have beds, cots, ample food or water, nor generators.
Also, Charlotte County has no certified Red Cross shelters. In the event of a hurricane, Charlotte County-staffed shelters may be opened for citizens to take shelter and all are pet friendly.
But still, these shelters are of last resort may not be able to open depending on the size and direction of an approaching storm.
“This is not the Hilton, believe me,” Mallet joked. “You’ll be a lot more comfortable at a friend or family’s home.”
Residents can also get alerts through their phone or e-mail via the Alert Charlotte Emergency Alert Program. The account is free, and aside from informing residents about inclement weather, it can also tell them about unexpected road closures, missing people and evacuation warnings.
To sign up, go to https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/emergency mgmt/Pages/Alert-Charlotte.aspx.
