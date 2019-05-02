The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s South District recently recognized Becky Copenhaver for her commitment to environmental awareness. Becky’s articles and field work increased public education about the vital role native species serve in our local ecosystem.
In an effort to partner with local communities and businesses to protect natural resources, the South District initiated an Environmental Stewardship Recognition Program to recognize corporate and nonprofit partners and other stakeholders who go above and beyond to protect Florida’s natural resources.
“Becky’s educational articles provide clear and concise information for new and longtime residents in her community. Her dedication and passion for the environment embodies the state’s commitment to Protecting Florida Together,” said Jon Iglehart, director of DEP’s South District.
Becky is a Certified Horticultural Professional, Certified Landscape Designer, and a Charlotte County Master Gardener. Her commitment and passion for plants and outdoors led her to open and operate Becky’s Garden Shoppe in Punta Gorda.
As a Master Gardener volunteering at the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service, she has led several environmental projects for the county. She writes a garden column in the Sun’s Outdoor Living section, which featured her column “Learn to Love Your Mangroves.”
