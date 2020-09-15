SunCoast Blood Centers announced the opening of its new donor center in Port Charlotte on Monday. Located at 2150 Tamiami Trail, Unit 17, the donor center will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Appointments are required for plasma and platelet donations, while walk-ins are welcome for blood donations.
“Port Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing communities on the Suncoast,” said SunCoast Blood Centers CEO Scott Bush. “The new donor center will help meet the needs of the community and make blood and platelet donations as stress-free as possible for those giving a gift of life.”
The 1,200-square-foot facility includes four beds, one platelet machine, one Apheresis machine that can collect 2RBC/Plasma/CCP, and a canteen. Soon the center will open a Dendreon room for mononuclear cell collection to help those with advanced prostate cancer.
Blood, platelets and convalescent plasma donors are needed for cancer patients, trauma patients, COVID-19 patients, and for patients with blood diseases.
SunCoast Blood Centers serves hospitals in Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties, and Moffitt Cancer Center. The nonprofit is part of the Mayo Clinic Research for COVID-19 convalescent plasma and Bio-Linked.org partners for research opportunities.
You can schedule an appointment to give blood at any SunCoast Blood Centers location or bloodmobile by visiting suncoastblood.org or calling 1-866-97-BLOOD.
