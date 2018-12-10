Another cycle of the winter weather carousel is expected in Southwest Florida this week.
An early week cold front should drop area highs down to the low 60s only to rebound back to the high 70s by Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Another cold front is then expected to move through the area again early next week.
“Monday and Tuesday afternoon highs will in the mid to upper 60s,” said NWS Meteorologist Nicole Carlisle. “We will be gradually getting warmer each day after that.”
This afternoon should be mostly sunny with a high near 68 degrees. A northwest wind is expected to move through the area at 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight’s skies are expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 47 degrees and a north wind at 6 to 9 mph.
The forecast shows a mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 65 and a north, northwest wind at 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Clear skies are expected for Tuesday night with a low around 42 degrees and a north, northeast wind at 7 to 9 mph.
Sunny skies continue into midweek with a high near 71 expected for Wednesday and a northeast wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 52 degrees and an east, northeast wind around 7 mph.
High temperatures should be getting back to normal on Thursday, making for a partly sunny afternoon and a high near 76 degrees. An east wind should move through the area at 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday night’s forecast shows a 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Skies should be partly cloudy with a low around 61 degrees.
Going into the weekend, NWS reports showers and thunderstorms to be likely for Friday afternoon. The mostly cloudy day should have a high near 76 degrees and a 60 percent chance of precipitation.
There is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday night. Skies should be mostly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees.
Saturday should be partly sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a 20 percent chance of showers.
