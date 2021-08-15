PORT CHARLOTTE — After distributing around 87,000 pairs of new shoes over 16 years in Charlotte County, the Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is getting recognized statewide and even internationally.
The annual shoe collection drive runs from mid-June to the end of July each summer with the goal of collecting thousands of new pairs of sneakers for students — pre-K, elementary, middle and high schools — in Charlotte County for the upcoming school year.
For 2021, the program won third place, or “bronze level,” internationally out of over 400 projects for the Kiwanis International Signature Projects Tier II category.
“Our little corner of the world wins an international award,” said project founder and chairperson Christy Smith.
Tier II clubs have 28 or more members.
“I think we may have 40-ish members (at Sunrise Kiwanis),” she said.
The project also won first place in the Tier II category for the Kiwanis Signature Project in the state of Florida.
“The state and international recognition is a beautiful message that I want to share with the community,” Smith said. “This project is a culmination of many hands working together to achieve a common mission of service to the youth and their families.”
For summer 2021, volunteers collected 4,634 new pairs of shoes between June 20 and July 25. So far, they have distributed close to 4,500 new pairs of shoes.
The Charlotte County community also donated around $29,000 to the program this year that also goes to the purchase of new shoes.
“There is no greater feeling than being involved in a service project that benefits our local youth, their families and their educational journey,” Smith said.
“The faith and support of Charlotte County is incredible,” she continued. “Time and time again, they share their heart, time, treasures and talents for others.
“The Kiwanis Shoes for Kids Project is truly, truly blessed for their gracious gifts.”
Smith went on to say that there are not any monetary prizes associated with the recognition but “it was a really big feather in our cap winning internationally.”
