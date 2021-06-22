ENGLEWOOD — No doubt about it.
The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club is ready to brighten Englewood’s July 4th celebration.
After a year hiatus, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Rotary members are ready to light the first fuse at 9:05 p.m. July 4 at Sarasota County’s Blind Pass Beach in the middle of Manasota Key.
“Come see one of the largest fireworks shows on the West Coast of Florida,” Sunrise president James Bruns said.
This year, due to the pandemic, Bruns said, the Rotary will forgo with its traditional VIP tent with its cookout and afternoon activities. The show will be visible from Blind Pass Beach (also known as Middle Beach), as well as Manasota Beach, Englewood Beach, Indian Mound Park, Lemon Bay Park, the west end of West Dearborn Street, Tom Adams Bridge, and by boat in the Gulf of Mexico and Lemon Bay.
The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary has been organizing the show since 2010. They took on the job after Englewood did not see a fireworks show in 2009.
Traditionally, the Englewood Jaycees had staged fireworks shows. But when the Jaycees no longer saw community support nor had the wherewithal to stage a show, the sky remained dark over Englewood that year.
Rotary members are still supporting the fireworks. Recently, Dan Stickley of Englewood Glass & Mirror showed his support by donating $1,000 for the fireworks show.
The Sunrise Rotary is still accepting donations. Donations can be mailed to Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, P.O. Box 897, Englewood, FL 34295-0897.
“Have a safe Fourth of July,” Bruns wished everyone.
