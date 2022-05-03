PUNTA GORDA — The Sunseeker Resort announced plans for a 60,000-square-foot event space at the future hotel.
The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon, where the plan for the event space was described as "one of the largest convention spaces in the West Coast of Florida."
The new space will include a main ballroom and a junior ballroom, two executive boardrooms, 12 meetings rooms, and an "ideation suite" with three separate breakout rooms.
Ashly Balding, chief sales officer for Associated Luxury Hotels International, said ALHI was honored to be engaged with Sunseeker Resort on the project.
She said the event space will include "ample first class meeting space and endless activities."
"This property is a true gem and has a phenomenal team, led by Renee McKenney, that is passionate to serve and ready to explore your next meeting opportunity,” Balding said.
McKenney — who serves as CMP executive director of Sales, Services and Experience — said the response from the meeting industry to Sunseeker has been "incredible," thanks in part to the inclusion of the event space.
"Groups are excited and can't wait to experience the vibrancy of a new destination," McKenney said in the news release.
In the news release, Sunseeker staff also stressed the availability of travel as a major selling point for the upcoming resort — within driving of five regional airports in Tampa, Orlando, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Punta Gorda.
In addition to the event space, Sunseeker is planned to house 596 state rooms and 189 "Sunsuites," along with an 18-hole golf course, multiple pools, and seven on-site restaurant destinations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.