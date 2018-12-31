When people weren’t talking about red tide in 2018, chances are their attention turned to the proposed Sunseeker resort in Charlotte Harbor or the Atlanta Braves’ new spring training stadium in North Port’s West Villages.
While there were certainly other events that will be remembered in the past year, Allegiant Airlines’ mega-resort on the banks of Charlotte Harbor had everyone’s attention. Whether the resort will be a game-changing, cash cow for Charlotte County is yet to be realized as a formal groundbreaking has been delayed for various reasons.
Plans are calling for 500 hotel rooms and another 160 to 180 condominiums in two towers as part of the estimated $420 million project in Charlotte Harbor. The resort will feature several shops and restaurants along the waterfront, a boardwalk and what has been called the largest pool in Florida.
Progress toward actually beginning construction was made last month when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed it has issued a permit to construct a 934-foot seawall to protect the resort. That seawall would stretch from the U.S. 41 bridge, going to Punta Gorda, west to the resort’s boundary.
Right now, Allegiant officials predict a February groundbreaking and an 18-24 month construction time table.
One of the holdups, besides the Army Corps permit, has been dedication of an easement that would accommodate the harborwalk (or boardwalk) between the hotel and the harbor that would be open to the public. “We are working on the easement language in anticipation of one being submitted in the next several weeks,” outgoing Charlotte County Economic Development Director Lucienne Pears said in an email. That harborwalk is required by the county to allow Allegiant to exceed building heights in the Charlotte Harbor location.
Another major project has had no problems with construction time tables. That is the Atlanta Braves’ new spring training facility. Construction on the stadium is on schedule for the Braves to play their final spring training game of 2019 on March 24.
The media and other officials were treated last month to a tour of CoolToday Park as workers hustle to put on the finishing touches. The emphasis was not only on the appearance of the stadium but how the Braves plan to make it a year-round destination and a location that will be an integral part of the community.
“I’ve designed a lot of minor league baseball stadiums,” Pendulum architect Jonathan O’Neil Cole told media members during the tour. “There’s very few organizations that are more storied than the Atlanta Braves … when you see that celebrated, it’s going to blow people away.”
Tickets for the March 24 game will go on sale online Jan. 15. Season tickets for the Braves are on sale now at the Braves Preview Center in North Port.
The Major League Baseball team plans to have its Tiki Bar open year round while the team also plans event such as movie nights, concerts and youth sports competition on the stadium grounds.
“This is truly a transformative investment in our community by the Braves and it’s wonderful to see South County benefit from that,” Marty Black, president for West Villages, told Sun North Port editor Scott Lawson.
Other events that shaped 2018 included:
Green Street Church moved
The 90-year-old Green Street Historic Church and Museum was moved to its new home in Englewood.
Talks and plans had been ongoing for months to move the church from its home on Green Street to the Lemon Bay Cemetery on Indiana Avenue. Donations and grants brought in $170,000 (more is still needed) to the Historical Society to pay for the move.
Before daylight, in September, R.E. Johnson and Sons movers put the church on a trailer and eased it down Green Street to South Indiana Avenue (State Road 776). At only 4 mph, the trip took most of the night. But, when it was complete, the church sits comfortably at its new home. Landscaping, a handicap-accessible ramp, parking and an retention pond are the final touches needed before the church will be opened up to the public.
Water park, shopsare on hold
The Lost Lagoon Development planned for Murdock Village has been granted at least two extensions by Charlotte County with final plans yet to be revealed. Zoning official Shaun Cullinan told the Sun last month that the developers were still gung ho on plans for a shopping complex, hotel and Orlando-style water park for the property.
The project is planned for 157 acres in Murdock Village between State Road 776, U.S. 41 and Toledo Blade Boulevard. The developers are to pay the county $6.7 million for the property but will get $6 million back for improving the roads and adding water, sewer, lighting and landscaping. The entire cost of the project is estimated at $132 million.
Punta Gorda airport thriving
The Punta Gorda Airport had a record year for business while its only commercial carrier. Allegiant, continued to add flights to new cities.
Average growth for passengers was nearly 25 percent from the previous year, according to airport CEO James Parish. The expected final totals for 2018 was 1.6 million visitors coming through the airport to enjoy Southwest Florida.
Most of that growth can be attributed to Allegiant adding destinations. Among the new cities connected to Punta Gorda were: Nashville, Tennessee; Asheville, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; Baltimore and Syracuse, New York.
Fishery is no more
The old Fishery complex and its restaurant in Placida were torn down recently as new owners of the property began moving to build their planned hotel/condo/retail complex. Boca Grande residents Jay Feinberg and his wife Cookie Potter-Feinberg plan to turn the 14-acre property, which once accommodated fishermen and boutiques, into a 150-room hotel, 60 condominiums for 55-and-older adults along with a new restaurant and meeting space.
2018 not without tragedy
• Tyren Kinard, 21, of Port Charlotte, was found dead near the intersection of Red Oak Road and Sawyer Circle, just within North Port city limits on Sept. 8. Recently, North Port Police arrested Juan Salazar-Diaz, 21, of Punta Gorda, in connection with the slaying. Salazar-Diaz, whose address is in the 26000 block of Sandhill Boulevard, in the Deep Creek subdivision, is facing charges of second-degree murder, grand theft auto and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Ashley Britto, 33, stabbed her boyfriend, Justin Burton, 35, after he had been drinking and threw a bag of McDonald’s food at her. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office originally charged her with murder, but an amended information filed by the State Attorney on Nov. 28 instead charges her with manslaughter with a weapon. She has been held at the Charlotte County Jail on no bond. A bond hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10 before Judge Donald Mason at the Charlotte County Justice Center. According to court records, Britto “did unlawfully, by Ashley Allyn Britto’s act, procurement, or culpable negligence, kill Justin Burton, a human being, by stabbing him with a knife.”
• Randy Lewis, 60, and Emily Turner, 43 were found dead in their Port Charlotte home by sheriff’s deputies after a murder-suicide. Turner’s son had told the family friend they went to Lewis’ home Sept. 19, and he would not let them leave during the night when they wanted to go home. On Sept. 20, Turner brought him to school in the morning, but she reportedly returned to Lewis’ house around 4:30 p.m. that day. When deputies arrived at the home around 11:30 p.m., they saw Turner’s vehicle in the driveway. Receiving no answer at the door, they walked around the residence. Looking through the windows, they saw both Turner and Lewis dead in the bedroom.
• Carl Berryman was walking away from neighbor John Krug, before Krug fatally shot Berryman once in the back shoulder area, according to North Port police. The men had been friends for a few years before their relationship deteriorated into a situation where Krug, 65, and his wife “could not sleep,” Krug told police before his arrest for second-degree murder on Sept. 14 in connection with Berryman’s death. Krug told authorities he and his wife were fearful Berryman, 62, would shoot at their house, at any time. On Sept. 7, Berryman had allegedly fired off 25 rounds at the Krug home at 3568 Erie Court, an NPPD report filed with the court shows.
• John Christopher Ludwick, 32, of Port Charlotte, once bragged that he helped dispose of the remains of Natalee Holloway. He died Wednesday after being stabbed with his own knife, according to authorities. North Port Police Assistant Chief Mike Pelfrey said emergency officials received their first 911 call at 6:51 a.m. March 14. North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said they received a second 911 call a few minutes later when a motorist saw the man in the street. “It appears that (Ludwick) was lying in wait,” Taylor said. “She goes to get out of her car door and — there he is ... She struggles. He ends up stabbed; he runs off and she runs inside.” While Taylor stressed the investigation is still underway, preliminary evidence suggests Ludwick was a perpetrator in this case.
• Trent Bartol-Thomas was killed while trying to stop armed robbers, according to North Port Police Department reports. Bartol-Thomas, 19, was shot in the upper left shoulder by an unknown suspect after grappling with Dontae Stanley, 21, in the early morning on Jan. 10, authorities said. According to reports, Stanley was in the house in the 8100 block of Porto Chico Avenue in North Port around 1:30 a.m. with 10 to 12 other people. He was wearing a “unique basketball team” jacket. He left and came back wearing the jacket inside-out and accompanied by another man. Both of them were masked and armed. As the suspects entered the kitchen, Bartol-Thomas began wrestling with Stanley and managed to gain top control, according to authorities. Then the other suspect shot Bartol-Thomas from behind in the upper left shoulder. Bartol-Thomas immediately stopped fighting and lost consciousness. He died at the scene.
• George Lyman Smith of Arcadia was shot and killed by Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies in the Charlotte Harbor McDonald’s parking lot on Nov. 5. Smith had pulled into the restaurant’s lot, followed by a person who noticed him driving erratically and called 911. According to the 911 call tapes and the witness, Smith told the police to “come get” him and warned they should come “prepared. Tell them if they don’t take me out, I’ll take them out.” As many as 10 deputies arrived and ordered Smith to put down his rifle. When he aimed at deputies, he was shot.
No longer with us
Sadly, there were some notable residents who passed away in 2018, some very well known, some not so much except by those whose lives they impacted the most. Some of those leaving us included:
April Freeman did not live in Charlotte County but she was well known here as a political force who was never afraid to take on the political machine. While never accumulating the funds that would have given here a better chance to win over Republican foes, the Democrat gave it her all. She was locked in a race for the District 17 seat in Congress against Greg Steube when she suddenly died just weeks before the November election.
A writer and producer, Freeman had two prior runs for office, once in 2014 for the 19th Congressional District and again in 2016, facing incumbent Tom Rooney for the District 17 seat.
Former North Port City Commissioner Althea “Buddy” Hughes served as commissioner from 1989 to 1993, and again from 1995 to 1998. But before and after her two terms, she was a fixture at commission meetings, rarely missing one and sitting close to the dais so she could comment on any issue that concerned her.
Hughes spent her last months away from the home she built nearly 40 years ago. On her 90th birthday, May 19, 2017, city commissioners gave Hughes a key to the city and proclaimed it Buddy Hughes Day.
Sun columnist and auto buff Don Royston died at home in November. The 85-year-old Punta Gorda car enthusiast, writer and former public relations and marketing professional, penned a weekly column for the Sun for nearly a decade. He liked to find people who shared his love of old cars and write about them. Often, he just let them talk and copied their stories.
Builder Jay Carlson, Florida Home Builders Association president in 2009 and two-time president of the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association, died unexpectedly Dec. 7 from complications following heart surgery. He had recently been named chairman of the FHBA by Gov. Rick Scott. Carlson, who was also involved heavily in youth football leagues, was inducted into the Florida Housing Hall of Fame for his work throughout the state and in Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
Ferold Davis helped found the Englewood Bank and Trust in 1988. He was 66 when he finally retired as the bank’s president in 2006. Davis belonged to a family with deep roots in Englewood. Among his efforts to represent the interests of the Englewood community, Davis served on theadvisory Sarasota County Planning Commission and the county’s Englewood Citizens Committee, a precursor to the advisory Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board.
Dean Beckstead and his brother, Garfield “Gar” Beckstead, purchased what had been one of the last large, undeveloped properties in private ownership along Florida’s Gulf coast on Palm Island.
Beckstead said he startled Charlotte County officials when he asked to be down-zoned from 940 units. He also opposed building a bridge to the island and established the Palm Island Transit service which runs a ferry to the island.
The resort now has 250 developed units. Beckstead expected the resort would grow to 300 or 325 units at build-out.
“He was a visionary as far as developing the island,” former Charlotte County commissioner Bob Starr said.
Mark Futch flew seaplanes for Futch’s Boca Grande Seaplane for 33 years, according to his Linkedin posts. He served as a consultant for the Federal Aviation Administration for its rules and regulations. In 2016, he made an unsuccessful bid for the District 1 seat on the Charlotte Airport Authority board.
Futch also dabbled in the movie industry. He was a Screen Actors Guild member since 1996 with credits in several films, television series and print ad credits as talent, location scout, marine coordinator and stunt pilot.
John Gass, the first CEO of Englewood Community Hospital in the early 1980s, died June 19.
Popular Englewood artists, both painters, Lise Yust died in February and Ben Essenburg in March. Yust served on the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area Advisory Committee, the Olde Englewood Village Association and the Lemon Bay/Myakka Trail Scenic Highway Committee. In his 40-year career, Essenburg painted more than 2,000 original pieces. Each details intricate patterns in the birds’ feathers or the roundedness of the duckbills.
Sergio Minervini died Aug 3. He was the parking lot attendant at SandBar Tiki & Grille at Englewood Beach. He had respiratory problems his friends say was exacerbated by red tide.
Howard James, a former part-time Sun editorial writer, Pulitzer-prize winning author and owner of newspapers in Maine, died in November.
