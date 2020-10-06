Building permits for the three unfinished towers of the Sunseeker resort are set to expire on Dec. 31, but emergency provisions will push that deadline back at least a year.
Charlotte County's Community Development Director Ben Bailey met with the site supervisor last week, according to the county's redevelopment manager, Josh Hudson, who updated the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Advisory Committee Monday.
The $470 million construction project initiated by Allegiant Air was halted in March as airline profits tanked around the world with the coronavirus pandemic.
The county issued the building permits in September of 2019. Bailey said Allegiant would have to send a request for the emergency extension. Allegiant's Director of Communication Hilarie Grey thought the extension was automatic and would continue until the state of emergency ends in Florida.
State law allows a six-month extension in the case of an emergency, Bailey said, plus the time that has passed since the emergency started. Currently, that's another six months, he said.
Six giant cranes that dominate the skyline will remain. They will occasionally be run through paces to ensure correct operation, Bailey said.
"We have no requirement that states they have to remove the cranes," Bailey said. "Since they still have open permits for the job, their decision to keep the cranes is purely a business decision on their part."
Allegiant Air has said it has no current plans to restart the project and is actively seeking a buyer or investment partner. There are no changes to that situation, Grey told the Sun this week.
Although it looked like all activity had stopped at the waterfront site at U.S. 41 and Charlotte Harbor, some construction has continued, Bailey said. Work on the sea wall is now complete, he said, and any cement work that could be done is completed.
Allegiant keeps security personnel on site. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said that may be why it has not had reports of criminal activity there, Sheriff's office spokeswoman Claudette Bennett told the Sun.
Allegiant has paid the county $277,497 in permitting fees so far. That does not include the impact fees — more than $1 million — that would have been charged at the project's completion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.