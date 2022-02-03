The full cost to build Sunseeker is projected to be $560-$585 million, according to year-end reporting by Allegiant Travel Co.
Allegiant President John Redmond told investors Wednesday that's within range of what he promised last year when construction of the resort in Charlotte Harbor resumed after a 17-month, pandemic-related shutdown. The original cost was going to be $500 million, he said, which was to be paid out of current revenue. At the pandemic restart, the figure was bumped up to $510 million, he said, which includes maintaining the 22-acre site and six giant cranes for 17 months. Add to that 10-15% for supply chain problems, he said.
Redmond did not address whether the resort will open as planned in late 2022 or early 2023, but he itemized another $50-$60 million in capital expenses for the project and $3-$4 million in pre-opening expenses.
Charlotte County is assuming the resort will open as planned, with commissioners set to debate Tuesday how much county money to invest in more public parking next to Sunseeker. The resort will have a half-mile waterside walkway open to the public with restaurants and an aspirational view of a giant pool, available to guests only.
Allegiant managed to turn a profit in 2021, despite the impact of the pandemic which caused the cancellation of 1,100 flights, $23 million in reimbursements to those passengers, increased fuel and supply costs.
They did not manage to beat their banner year of 2019 just before the pandemic. They fell short on net income from 2019 by 34.6%, but beat the depths of the pandemic year of 2020 by 182.5%.
"Twenty twenty-one was another chaotic year," said Senior Vice President Greg Anderson. "Throughout this chaos, we felt there were unique points in time to make several moves to enhance long-term value for our stakeholders."
Executives claimed the company's success is due in part to the fact that most of its routes have no competition from other airlines, that can't fly to minor airports just twice a week. The company also takes advantage of opportunities, when they arise, executives said. That includes being the first airline to build its own resort — a decision made several years ago. In 2021, the airline also made the unexpected decision to start buying a different type of airplane — Boeing's 737 Max, which is back following a post-fatal crash overhaul.
Allegiant also decided in 2021 to embark on an as-yet-unapproved international partnership with Mexican airline Viva Aerobus, which makes it the first ultra-low-cost carrier to have such a partnership.
"We early on understood we could not copy existing carriers and attempt to beat them at their game," Chief Executive Officer Maury Gallagher told investor analysts Wednesday, as he announced that the airline is entering its 20th year. "So in early 2002, we began experimenting and implementing this model you have come to appreciate and admire."
