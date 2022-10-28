CHARLOTTE HARBOR – Crews have resumed work on Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor after Hurricane Ian ravaged Southwest Florida.
The resort announced the reboot in a Thursday email.
CHARLOTTE HARBOR – Crews have resumed work on Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor after Hurricane Ian ravaged Southwest Florida.
The resort announced the reboot in a Thursday email.
Sunseeker management assessed the damage to the $618 million waterfront resort.
"We took significant precautions prior to Hurricane Ian, but with the intense winds and flooding, the resort’s construction site did sustain some damage," its website states to clients.
According to management, all five cranes on-site prior to Hurricane Ian will be replaced in the next two weeks. Two cranes failed during high-winds from Hurricane Ian.
According to a statement from Sunseeker, the project will be finished with new mobile cranes for the duration of construction.
Investors were notified of the damage to the resort in early October.
After the hurricane, Gabriella Gandarillas, of Carma Connected, a communications company representing Sunseeker Resort, said the resorts' first priority is ensuring the "safety and wellbeing of our team members on the ground in the Charlotte, Arcadia, Lee, Sarasota and surrounding counties."
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, 4949 Tamiami Trail Charlotte Harbor, is now slated to open in the fall of 2023.
In March 2020, construction was also delayed for 17 months due to COVID-19.
Now, construction is underway on reflections pool, a 117,074-square-foot ground level pool deck adjacent to the resort's main tower. As part of the commencement of construction last week, more than 700 yards of concrete were poured into the base of the 19,420 square foot pool that will hold 508,500 gallons of water.
Sunseeker’s HR team is finalizing the schedule for job fairs and outreach in the local surrounding communities with an anticipated start in spring 2023 where they will begin interviews to hire more than 1,200 employees for the resort.
Management positions will continue to be posted before May.
Sunseeker is an owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Co. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies more than 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites.
For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com or call 833-909-5700.
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.