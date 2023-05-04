CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Inflation and supply chain issues have driven the cost of Sunseeker Resort to $695 million, Allegiant Travel Co. CEO John Redmond announced in the company's first quarter earnings call this week.
The 785-room hotel currently under construction in Charlotte Harbor is still on track for a scheduled opening date of Oct. 16, he added.
"As we enter the final stages of construction, we could not be happier with how the property is progressing," Redmond said.
The resort has already booked 2,000 nights with a total of $12.7 million in group bookings.
Sunseeker's construction was originally estimated to cost $500 million. But delays brought by the COVID-19 pandemic kept pushing it higher.
After a 17-month construction delay, the cost jumped to $510 million in September 2021, and by the end of 2021, it was again estimated to be between $560 million and $585 million. The cost was revised to $618 million in May 2022.
Sunseeker's total cost includes Aileron Golf Club, which will open concurrently with the resort in October.
Formerly known as Kingsway Country Club, the 47-year-old golf course in Lake Suzy was bought by Allegiant in 2018. “Aileron” is an altitude-controlled flap on an aircraft’s wings.
The private course will be available exclusively to Sunseeker guests, promising "the ultimate resort-level golf experience," according to a news release. Playing options range from 5,000 to over 7,000 yards, with a 10,500-square-foot luxury clubhouse.
Redmond touted Sunseeker's "20 original, world-class food and beverage offerings," unveiled in April, which the company sees as intellectual property "incubators" that potentially could expand into franchises beyond the resort.
Sunseeker's opening comes after damage from Hurricane Ian shut down construction for about a month. The storm's 155 mph winds toppled two massive cranes at the construction site.
Construction resumed at the end of October 2022, but Allegiant at the time said storm damage would delay the resort's opening by up to six months.
In February, three small "trash can-sized" fires shut down construction for a day. The State Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives still classifies that as an open case.
Total capital expenditures for Sunseeker were $571 million as of March 31, with $82 million in first-quarter capital expenditures.
Overall, Allegiant reported strong numbers in its first quarter earnings report.
Total operating revenue was $650 million, a year-over-year increase of 30%.
Redmond touted Allegiant's ancillary revenue per passenger was $75.19, "the highest quarterly result in our history."
"Enhanced technology, an expanded roll-out of (premium seating program) Allegiant Extra in the fleet, and the opening of Sunseeker Resort later this year should act as tailwinds for this number in the coming years," he said.
