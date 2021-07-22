For those reading tea leaves about the future of the stalled Sunseeker resort, Charlotte County commissioners will vote Tuesday on extending the developers agreement to 2025.
Commissioners also expect to meet with the Sunseeker or Allegiant Airline executives in August, according to Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch.
"We all know that Sunseeker is going to be here in August," Deutsch said at a Tuesday meeting. "I believe they're going to be meeting with all of us, and they're going to be meeting with staff."
Allegiant spokesperson Hilarie Grey said it is not unusual for Sunseeker executives to travel to Charlotte County and meet with county officials.
Sunseeker is owned by Allegiant Travel Co. and Allegiant Airlines. Allegiant began construction on Sunseeker in 2019, but halted construction in March 2020 as the pandemic became a worldwide crisis. Construction has not resumed. Allegiant President John Redmond said in 2020 that the company would be seeking a partner to complete the project or possibly handing the project over to another group.
In May, he went further to say something would be announced before the end of the year.
"I'm optimistic about Sunseeker," Deutsch said Tuesday. "As far as the boardwalk is concerned, we'll have a pretty good idea of where that's going by the middle of August," he said of Allegiant's promise and requirement to build a public access boardwalk in front of the resort overlooking Charlotte Harbor. "I'm further optimistic we're going to see some substantially increased activity at Sunseeker this fall."
Commission Chair Bill Truex said he is also optimistic based on conversations he has had with Redmond.
Allegiant's spokesperson, Sonya Padgett, said there is no news now on whether Sunseeker will restart, but she noted the company's second quarter stockholder's conference call will be on Wednesday evening.
The original developer's agreement with Sunseeker allows it to assign the rights to another party. This continues in the revised agreement.
Commissioners also debated whether to cancel the Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency now that the debt is paid off. This is the region where Sunseeker is located. The goal of the CRA, which commissioners control, is to invest in a blighted neighborhood and use resulting increases in property taxes to pay off debt.
No one anticipated a project the size of Sunseeker, commissioners agreed. If it develops as planned, it would bring in millions of dollars a year in tax revenue.
If commissioners end the CRA, the county can use that money for general purposes instead of just in the Charlotte Harbor area. Commissioners generally agreed that the CRA should continue for awhile longer, even though there is no longer any debt. Projects such as rebuilding Parmely Street, will need funds, they agreed.
They were not in full agreement on whether to end the citizen advisory group, which has struggled to find members following new rules that limit their input.
The commission will be asked to vote on the revised developer's agreement at their Tuesday meeting, 9 a.m., 18500 Murdock Circle. The new agreement extends the contract between the county and Sunseeker Florida Inc. from an end date of March 2023 to March 2025.
