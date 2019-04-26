Three towers. One swimming pool. 800 jobs.
These are just a few of the things Charlotte Harbor’s budding Sunseeker Resort will bring after its construction.
Allegiant Travel Company had its 65th consecutive profitable quarter, the company reported in its financial results Thursday.
Though a majority of the earnings stem from the company’s airline, Allegiant Air, most of the questions during an investors conference call were geared towards non-airline business, such as Sunseeker Resorts and other ventures.
“This is a natural extension of our business model,” said John Redmond, the company’s president. “These next two years will be investment years in our non-airline projects such as Sunseeker Resorts, the Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers and our golf offering. All of these products will enable us to interact with an ever-expanding universe of leisure customers, to offer more options under the Allegiant Travel Company umbrella.”
Sunseeker updates
Since its groundbreaking March 20, there hasn’t been much change to the plans for Sunseeker Resorts.
The company expects the first phase of the resort to include a main tower with 500 hotel rooms with a rooftop swimming pool, Jacuzzis, and a bar. There will also be two other towers with 189 long-stay suits. The resort will also have 17 restaurants, bars and other amenities, according to the investor’s press release.
Allegiant Travel Company anticipates to complete construction in the next 18 to 24 months.
Sunseeker Resorts is anticipated to bring hundreds of construction jobs and more than 800 permanent jobs in and around the resort, according to Allegiant Travel Company spokesperson Sonya Padgett.
“The project will have a deep and lasting impact on Florida’s economy,” Padgett said.
In the early planning phases, a giant, 1,000-foot pool was in the works. However, this won’t happen in phase one.
“The resort-wide pool depicted in the initial renderings will be part of a future development phase,” Padgett said.
“We never did drop plans or change plans to do a giant pool,” said Maury Gallagher, the CEO and chairman of Allegiant Travel Company, in the investor call Thursday. “For us to have a giant pool sticking across the site, it would have blocked the future development of anything on that site.”
“This is phase one of what potentially could be a multi-phase project,” Gallagher said.
Redmond reported the company having a database of 16 million customers the company could potentially reach regarding the resort and other leisure travel opportunities.
There have also been 11,000 inquiries about the resort, Gallagher said.
Allegiant entered into a financing agreement with global investment group TPG Sixth Street Partners, which has committed $175 million in funding for phase one. The total construction costs were estimated at $420 million, according to their September 2018 investor call.
The airline is doing great
The airline reported having $448.3 million in operating revenue, $24 million more than this time last year, and $98.5 million in operating income.
Since last year, the airline has switched over to an all-Airbus fleet, having 11 fewer aircraft, but gaining $16.5 million in operating income.
“The airline comes first,” Gallagher said in the investor call, anticipating an annual growth of 10 percent, or adding roughly 10 airplanes a year.
Other non-airline business
Non-airline businesses resulted in a combined operating loss of $7.4 million. This is due to one-time expenses associated with opening two Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers.
Locations in Clearfield, Utah and Warren, Mich., opened in January and April of this year, respectively.
Though these centers’ revenues are expected to be the weakest this quarter, the company expects improvement in the second half of the year.
