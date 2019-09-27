PORT CHARLOTTE — Things are looking up.
The Sunseeker Resorts project has received permits to begin constructing its three hotel towers along a narrow strip of land on Charlotte Harbor.
The Allegiant Travel Company-owned project applied for building permits in June, one day before construction impact fees were due to increase by 11.5% on 680 hotel rooms and suites. The county granted final approval on Sept. 26.
Much of the engineering-related inspection was conducted by private inspectors due to the scope of the project, Charlotte County Building Official Ben Bailey has said.
Allegiant received a $175 million loan for phase one in March with the entire project projected to cost $420 million.
To all appearances, construction is already underway at the site on the west side of US 41 at the bridge to Punta Gorda. That construction, however, is for the foundation support structures, which received construction permits in June.
"You’ll see more of the upward work begin to emerge as that progresses," Allegiant spokesperson Hilarie Grey said of the hotel tower construction.
The foundation work had fewer construction workers, but Allegiant expects 800 on site with the full construction, Grey said.
Due to its location directly on the waterfront in a hurricane zone, buildings must be constructed more than 13 feet above the mean high water mark. Sunseeker construction crews have been sinking several thousand posts deep into the ground as support for the elevated nine stories. Sunseeker's design calls for its parking to be located under the towers, which are 90 feet above the story support structures.
The buildings have to meet wind load requirements of 170 mph, according to the permit.
Other reviews included electrical, plumbing, landscaping, fire safety and utilities. Environmental plans were approved earlier in the process with permits from state and federal agencies including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. County reviewers granted Sunseeker permission to remove the few remaining mangroves along the waterfront, saying the improvements to water quality with new water management systems, would outweigh the loss off the trees.
Sunseeker says it expects to open the hotels by spring of 2021.
Parts of the permit inspected locally include the zoning section, where the county rejected the permit request in June.
"Need clearer dimensions on all elevations to determine building height. Elevation should show measurements from the lowest minimum habitable floor elevation for which a building permit may be issued to the highest point of a flat roof..." notes read.
Sunseeker received zoning exemptions for height in exchange for building a waterfront walkway that will be available to the public. The walkway is expected to have restaurants and shops open to the public as well.
