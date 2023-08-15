PORT CHARLOTTE — With two months before the largest hotel in Charlotte County opens, Sunseeker is still hiring hundreds to fill positions at the 785-room resort.

Career fairs are planned 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.


   

