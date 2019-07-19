By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
CHARLOTTE HARBOR — It costs the owner of a newly constructed home $5,161 to hook up to the Charlotte County sewer system.
It will cost Sunseeker Resort $2.1 million, if commissioners on Tuesday approve a deal hammered out between the emerging resort along Charlotte Harbor and Charlotte County Utilities.
The county calculated the full cost to Sunseeker is $3.1 million, but Allegiant Travel Company’s Sunseeker Resort calculated it will spend $997,023 on its internal sewage system that will benefit the county. It provided the county an accounting of things like 1,498 linear feet of different types of 8-inch sewer lines and an $80,000 sewage lift station.
“In consideration of Developer/Owner constructing, operating and maintaining, at its sole cost and expense, the sewer collection system within the property, Utility agrees to provide Developer/Owner with a Sewer Collection Fee credit based on Developer/Owner’s estimated construction cost of the on-site sewer collection system,” the agreement reads.
Sunseeker also constructed sewer systems it will transfer to the county.
The planned resort has applied for building permits to construct three, nine-story hotel towers on a narrow spit of land on Charlotte Harbor facing south and southwest. Sunseeker has said it will open for business in fall, 2020.
The hotels will include restaurants, a convention center and retail space. That was all part of the calculations, with the county and Sunseeker estimating 783 hotel rooms, 980 restaurant seats, 1,845 convention seats and 24,000 units of retail space.
Sunseeker won’t be getting any more sewer credits for its construction work, according to the agreement before commissioners, even though the resort has plans to add up to six more buildings.
“No future ERC credits are available for any of the future phases of this development,” the agreement states.
