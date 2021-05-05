Sunseeker rendering (copy)

This rendering shows an earlier vision of Allegiant Travel Company’s Sunseeker resort along Charlotte Harbor. Opening was planned for spring of 2021, but the pandemic halted construction in March 2020. This is the view of phase one, which includes three hotel towers and the riverfront walkway.

Allegiant Airline is confident construction will restart on its stalled Sunseeker resort on Charlotte Harbor before the end of the year.

Company President John Redmond slipped in this announcement in the first quarter shareholder's conference call Tuesday.

But it won't be built with more Allegiant money, Board Chairman Maurice Gallagher insisted, or not much. Allegiant pulled the plug on its earnings-funded project last March after pouring enough concrete to raise about three stories of its 783-room resort. Six giant cranes have remained idle on site since then as Allegiant has entertained offers or interest from potential buyers.

"We've been getting quite a bit of interest of late, and we're hoping to get something done that would allow the project to start before the end of the year," Redmond told investors.

Sunseeker looking north (copy)

The Sunseeker resort construction site from Charlotte Harbor at the unfinished Harbor Walk. Construction was halted in early 2020 due to the pandemic.

Pressed by analysts who are worried about Allegiant's bottom line, Gallagher reiterated that the project will no longer be funded entirely by Allegiant.

"No meaningful capital will go into it at this point," he said. "That's not to say we won't do some, but, before, it was going to be all off our balance sheet or a good piece of it. That's not going to be the case this time."

