CHARLOTTE HARBOR - Allegiant-owned Sunseeker resort does not appear to own the land it offered to Charlotte County to use for public parking, county staff told commissioners.

That announcement in the middle of Economic Development Director Dave Gammon's presentation Tuesday abruptly shifted commissioner discussion. It started with Allegiant offering $331,000 worth of land and shifted to Allegiant offering no public parking assistance.

A divided board ultimately decided 4-1 to move forward with parking to allow the public to take advantage of the resort's 2,400-foot river walkway.

The resort is expected to open in 2023 with the walkway and restaurants open to the public, but not necessarily on-site parking.

Parking at Bayshore Park

Adding public parking near the Sunseeker boardwalk could be in this area, with the grey overlay showing the green space that could be taken up by parking. Land that Sunseeker/Allegiant offered to donate is along the border of the resort property, outside the resort wall.  Sunseeker’s employee parking will be in the upper right corner of this picture.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY OFFICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

The commission instructed staff to start planning for stabilized turf public parking at Bayshore Live Oak Park. Commissioner Chris Constance voted against the plan, saying the county can wait until the resort opens and decide then if more parking is warranted.

"We don't have that demand today," he said of the park.

When the resort opens, he said, there will be parking at a restaurant across U.S. 41 as well as Live Oak Point Park and existing spots along Bayshore Road.

Commissioner Joe Tiseo was about to side with Constance, saying he wants to pressure Allegiant to pay part of the estimated $1 million cost for parking. But the vote was not on the funding yet; it was to permit staff to move forward with design and permitting.


"We can do it now, we can do it a year from now," he said of the project.

Gammon said Sunseeker had offered to allow use of a small piece of land for public parking at the end of Bayshore Road, where county land meets the resort on the waterfront. With this donation, Sunseeker declined to participate helping to finance further the county's $100,000 project to connect the county's river walk with the resort's at Bayshore Road.

With the suggestion they don't own that land, Tiseo said he wants the county to approach Sunseeker about offering assistance with either parking or the walkway connection.

Sunseeker seawall at Bayshore Live Oak Park

Allegiant Travel Co. built a seawall around its rising Sunseeker resort. This is the northern end of it where it meets Charlotte County Bayshore Live Oak Park. The county has to figure out how to connect its ground level riverwalk along Bayshore Road with Sunseeker’s elevated riverwalk at this location. The county has been pressuring Allegiant to contribute to paying the cost.

Commissioner Ken Doherty favors public parking because he sees it as as already Sunseeker funded. The Community Re-development Fund will soon be receiving about $3 million a year from Sunseeker property taxes, he said.

While the redevelopment zone remains, the increase in property taxes can be spent only in the Charlotte Harbor redevelopment zone.

Commissioner Stephen Deutsch said the county has the responsibility to provide public parking.

"For the money that's going to be coming in, we can easily afford the parking without any real problem at all for our taxpayers," Deutsch said. 

Allegiant was not immediately available for comment. 

