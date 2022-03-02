Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor

A rendering of the Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Port Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor officials announced it is accepting guest reservations for stays beginning May 2023.

The resort, still under construction, is at 4949 Tamiami Trail, Charlotte Harbor.

Reservations can be booked through the resort's recently launched website, SunseekerResorts.com.

“We could not be more excited to open up reservations for our future guests,” Sunseeker Executive Vice President Micah Richins stated in a news release.

On the new website, standard booking rates vary between around $329 to $1,050 with travel members rates available, as well. 

The resort will feature more than 300 rooms, 785 well-appointed guest rooms including 189 luxury suites.


“This project is the culmination of years of brainstorming, planning, and constructing a property that will undoubtedly elevate Floridian hospitality," Richins said.

Guests will be able to pick from a list of guestrooms and suites. Resort accommodations range from coastal-inspired rooms to luxury Sunsuites, a hotel-within-a-hotel concept that will include one-to-three bedroom layouts.

When finished, the resort will offer guests 60,000-square feet of meeting and conference space, 19 dining options and bars, two pools along with retail outlets situated along the harbor walk.

"With dynamic culinary offerings, well-curated guest activities, and a world-class golf course we look forward to welcoming the world to our destination resort,” Richins said.

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is owned by Allegiant Travel Co. and is 10 minutes from Punta Gorda Airport where Allegiant operates multiple flights.

