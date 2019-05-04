CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Before it builds the first two hotel towers on Charlotte Harbor, Sunseeker is asking for permits to drive an estimated 1,900 pilings that will raise the towers high above the flood zone.
Asking for foundation permits, Sunseeker’s contractor Suffolk Construction Co. of West Palm Beach, requested two — one for each tower — on April 25.
So far, the company has not fleshed out its permit request. At this point in the multi-year process, all review will be done by county staff rather than elected or appointed boards.
These foundation permits do not trigger the county’s assessment of impact fees, said Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan.
That will come with actual building permits. These fees assessed on new development are expected to be in the millions for Sunseeker.
Currently, the county has set its impact fees at $1,739 per hotel room. Sunseeker is planning about 680 rooms and suites in phase one of development. That would be $1.2 million in fees.
It has also proposed to build 17 waterfront restaurants, which are currently assessed $16,187 per 1,000 square feet.
Both of those fees are due to increase June 26 to $1,939 and $16,187, respectively.
Developers can apply for impact fee offsets based on their construction plans, Cullinan has said.
Sunseeker is owned by Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co., also referred to as Allegiant Airline. Allegiant bought up 22 acres of low-end commercial and residential property on the waterfront.
Using special zoning rules for the neighborhood considered blighted, Allegiant is building hotel towers 118 feet above the ground along with a 2,150-foot public waterfront walkway.
The company plans to link its flights to the Punta Gorda Airport to the resort.
