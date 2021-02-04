Florida’s Gulf Coast is the place to be during the pandemic, Allegiant Travel Co. executives told investors in an earnings report that showed a slow climb out of a deep dive.
Although Allegiant is bullish on Florida, they still have no plans yet to finish the Sunseeker resort here in Charlotte Harbor, executives reported in the fourth quarter earnings call Wednesday.
Allegiant Chief Executive Officer Maury Gallagher chose Florida as the bright spot in travel, not just because of Allegiant’s flights here, but because other popular locations, including California, New York, Las Vegas and anything international, are in shutdown mode or off limits.
With the coronavirus pandemic continuing unabated, Allegiant’s operating revenues are down 46.5% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 2019. A better way is that is to compare numbers from the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020, executives said. In that light, passenger revenue increased 23% from the third to the fourth quarter and 93% from the second to the fourth quarter.
Allegiant’s operating income after expenses, however, was down 125.5% comparing 2019 to 2020 fourth quarter. Federal bailout funds to airlines reduced that loss to 108.4%, according to the fourth quarter report. Another $92 million in federal aid is coming to the airline. Passengers were down 42.6% and departures down 20.4% comparing 2020 to 2019.
“Year-over-year comparisons and using that to see where we are at, does not work,” Gallagher told investors.
Instead, he said, the company is surveying customers to estimate future demand. Based on what they are saying, he said, “We believe it’s time to step on the gas.”
Allegiant has been buying up used planes during the pandemic, because prices have dropped dramatically. Allegiant is also opening up 36 new routes in recent months.
To cover its expenses, Allegiant laid off many employees including pilots. But with the new routes, the company expects to bring many back early in 2021, Gallagher said.
Bad as it is, Allegiant executives said they are doing better than other airlines, including legacy airlines that were more focused on high-fare business travelers before the pandemic. Delta, United, American and Southwest have all reported fourth quarter results worse than Allegiant — down 64-69% from 2019. There was no data on Spirit and Frontier, which are most similar to Allegiant’s model of direct flights to vacation destinations only.
Allegiant’s model of only flying on certain days and limited flights per day is paying off, executives have often said. Also paying off are the strategy of using their own website instead of travel booking sites such as Priceline. Before the pandemic, the company considered itself a travel company as much as an airline. The goal was to capture more of the traveler’s dollar than just the airfare. Hence, the start of the Sunseeker resort in 2018.
The pandemic has forced Allegiant to focus more on its airline, executives said Wednesday. They halted construction of the resort and have been looking for a buyer or a partner. This week’s investor conference call brought no news on Sunseeker.
“In regards to the Sunseeker resort, we will not invest any more meaningful capital. We remain incredible believers in the thesis and future opportunities and continue to explore other options including other equity investors and/or non-recourse project financing,” Allegiant President John Redmond told investors, referring to loans that would not hold the entire airline liable.
Allegiant is still meeting with “interested parties,” on Sunseeker, Redmond said.
One investor analyst had heard about Charlotte County’s marketing of the land across the street from the Sunseeker site. He asked whether development of that site on Melbourne Street would affect the Sunseeker project.
Redmond described the efforts of Charlotte County to develop that site as of no consequence for Allegiant or Sunseeker.
“It’s rather insignificant in the grand scheme of things,” he said.
Gallagher also sees travel increasing during the pandemic due to restlessness of young people. They may know someone who died of COVID, he said, but they know they themselves are not likely to get that sick.
“They just don’t want to be locked down,” he said. “It’s human nature. We’re social animals. We want to move.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.