CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Sunseeker Resort installed a 20,000-pound rooftop jacuzzi for the hotel this week. 

The jacuzzi is 50 feet long and 10 feet wide, and is set to hold 11,000 gallons of water, according to a press release.

The heated spa will serve as part of the company's adults-only "Level Blue" rooftop experience.

Large cranes already at the site, 4949 Tamiami Trail, Charlotte Harbor, were used to lift the large spa eight floors.

The resort is set to open in May 2023. 

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is accepting guest reservations for stays beginning in May 2023.

For more information, go to SunseekerResorts.com or call 833-909-5700.

