LAKE SUZY — Sunseeker Resort revealed plans for the new private golf course, Aileron Golf Club, set to open in May 2023, along with the resort.

The Aileron Golf Club, formerly Kingsway Country Club, was designed by golf course architect and former collegiate golfer Kipp Schulties.

The inspiration behind the naming of Aileron pays tribute to Sunseeker’s parent company Allegiant Travel, according to a news release.

French for “little wing," an aileron is the trailing edge of an aircraft wing, which helps stabilize and steer planes during flight.

The club, at 13625 SW Kingsway Circle, will feature five different teeing selections on every hole, providing golfers with options of play from 5,000 yards to more than 7,000 yards.

The Par 72, 18-hole course will also be fully-equipped with a full-service pro-shop, a 10,000-square-foot luxury clubhouse featuring a restaurant, bar and retail area.


“There has been a significant investment by Sunseeker Resorts to design and develop an exclusive resort championship-level golf experience that is sure to exceed our guest expectations,” said Jason Shkorupa, Sunseeker golf and resort development vice president.

Golfers will also have access to lithium-ion golf carts equipped with PACE technology GOLFLOGIX equipment, including GPS distances and 3D heat maps of the greens.

The course features more than 60 yards of sand bunker practice space, a driving range, short game practice greens with shot selections from 10 to 60 yards

“From the newly imagined clubhouse, bar, restaurant, and pro-shop, surrounded by our pristine grounds and lush landscaping, we believe Aileron will be an amenity that our leisure travelers and business groups will thoroughly enjoy," Shkorupa said. 

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is at 4949 Tamiami Trail in Charlotte Harbor. The club is located minutes from the resort with complimentary shuttle services available for all guests.

