Sunseeker will be planting about 150 trees, thousands of shrubs and tens of thousands of square feet of grasses along a half-mile stretch of U.S. 41.
Charlotte County commissioners last week signed off on a 30-year agreement for the developing resort to landscape and maintain the section of U.S. 41 along its property line. Sunseeker will only landscape its side of U.S. 41, to the west of the highway and on both sides of the western sidewalk. Plans do not include the median or the east side of U.S. 41. The first 680 rooms are expected to open in fall 2020.
Trees to be planted include the royal palm, the Macarthur palm, the areca palm and the coconut palm.
Sunseeker, Florida Inc., a subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Co., submitted detailed plans to the county for exactly which plants it had selected, where they would go and how they would be irrigated and maintained. Plans also include how the landscaping will coordinate with the traffic patterns along this section of the state's main thoroughfare from the Peace River to Main Street.
Sunseeker purchased 22 acres of waterfront property on Charlotte Harbor and is planning to build 118-foot towers and a 2,150-foot waterfront walkway. Phase one is budgeted at $420 million. It is underway and will include the first three elevated towers for which the company has requested foundation permits. Those permits are still under review, according to the county website. Construction is underway for the seawall along the waterfront.
They haven’t even started building. Rumor has it the investors are investigating the project in more detail. Why talk about landscaping now when there isn’t even a hole dug or any of their pilings set? They have a wall and some plants. Big Deal! Don’t they get it they are not wanted here.
