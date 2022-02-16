CHARLOTTE HARBOR - The Sunseeker resort may be unfinished, but its owner, Allegiant Travel Co., is taking reservations.
The new subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Co. on Tuesday announced the opening of the Charlotte Harbor resort — a first for an airline — in early 2023.
But those interested won't be able to reserve a room for before May 2023.
Construction on the 22-acre site began in March 2019, halted in March 2020 when airline funds tanked during the pandemic, and restarted in September 2021.
The opening is for phase 1 and a few parts of phase 2, including a 1,000-foot waterfront pool.
"This project is the culmination of years of brainstorming, planning and constructing a property that will undoubtedly elevate Floridian hospitality," Sunseeker Executive Vice President Micah Richins stated in a news release. "With dynamic culinary offerings, well-curated guest activities, and a world-class golf course, we look forward to welcoming the world to our destination resort."
The resort will also include a 2,400-foot waterfront walkway open to the public, which the county required as part of its rezoning deal.
Sunseeker will try to capture income from that group with some 19 restaurants along the walkway.
County officials are debating whether to build public parking or try to talk Allegiant into building more for the public rather than just guests and employees.
The resort walkway will connect to extensive county walkways at both ends.
The 785-key resort (including 189 long-stay suites) is the first large resort (more than 300 rooms) built in Southwest Florida in 13 years, according to Allegiant Travel Co.
Allegiant Airlines plans to ferry guests the 10 minutes from the Punta Gorda Airport, where the airline has most of the daily flights from 50 locations.
Available reservations run from May-July 2023, so there is no statement of rates in Florida's high season of winter. Prices in the summer time frame so far range from $200 a night for two people in a hotel room who are members of Allegiant's reward system to a top rate of $900 for a three-bedroom suite.
Prices increase for the best views.
The resort has many savings packages including for long stays. Allegiant predicts some snowbirds will find it easier or cheaper to pay for a suite in Sunseeker for weeks or months rather than maintain property in Florida.
Allegiant plans to increase profits by encouraging direct booking and by selling the resort to its current passengers — over 8 million a year come to Florida, according to the press release.
With large meeting and ballroom spaces, the resort will be able to host conventions, weddings and conferences. The website is www.sunseekerresorts.com.
