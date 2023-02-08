CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Sunseeker will officially open in October, the resort announced Wednesday.
The 785-room resort was originally slated to welcome guests in May, but construction was delayed by Hurricane Ian, which caused $35 million in damage.
In addition, Sunseeker announced its 189 luxury suites will be a hotel-within-a-hotel collectively known as “Sunsuites.”
These suites offer one- to three-bedroom accommodations ranging from 875 to 1,700 square feet “that pay homage to the coastal luxury lifestyle of Southwest Florida and its surrounding communities,” according to a news release.
“Designed for the sophisticated and discerning traveler, Sunsuites will feature best in class amenities that rival and exceed the world’s best resorts,” the resort stated.
Rates start at $425 for one bedroom and $875 for three bedrooms with a view of Charlotte Harbor.
A news release touted privileges for Sunsuites guests:
• A “private and elevated” arrival experience
• Luxury-experience ambassador
• VIP airport transportation
• Itinerary planning
• Coordination of all in-suite requests, like pre-stocking accommodations with their favorite items
• Priority access to more than 20 dining and bar locations in addition to a reserved poolside retreat
• Priority tee times at the resort’s exclusive Aileron golf course
