By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
The day before the Charlotte County’s impact fees were due to rise, Sunseeker submitted its building permit applications to the county for three waterfront hotel towers.
Allegiant Travel Company’s Sunseeker resort is now driving 2,400 pilings deep into the ground for the raised foundation of its first phase. The pilings are required to elevate the nine stories above the high water level in the flood zone. Foundation permits were issued on June 24, and Sunseeker filed for the building permits the next day, June 25. A modest increase in impact fees took effect on June 26.
It is the building permits that trigger the county’s assessment of impact fees. Those fees allow the county to pay for the capital costs of increased development, including new roads, parks or fire protection. For hotels, the fee is calculated per room. The new rate is $1,939 per room, up from $1,739.
Sunseeker’s first three towers will have a total of 702 rooms and suites, or 512 rooms in one building, 63 extended stay suites in another, and 126 rooms in the third, said Sunseeker spokesperson Hilarie Gray.
The new fees would generate $1,361,178 with 702 rooms. That’s $140,000 less under the old fees.
Some of the restaurants are included in these building permit applications, but not all that are planned for the site, Gray said. For restaurants, the county charges impact fees on the basis of per 1,000 square feet, with rates increasing as the quality of the restaurant drops. A “Quality Restaurant” pays fees of $14,526 per 1,000 square feet and a fast food drive-through pays $33,670.
County commissioners debated whether to raise impact fees for many months before finally agreeing in March on an increase of 5 percent — far below the maximum rate that Commissioner Christopher Constance wanted. Developers will now pay 48.67 percent of the maximum rate allowed.
It was fees from Sunseeker’s construction that Constance said he wanted to capture, but he agreed to the lower increase as a start.
The new rate began 90 days after the March hearing.
Developers are allowed to request lower impact fees if they believe their project already contributes to public infrastructure, Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan has told the Sun, but Sunseeker has not, as of this point, applied for any such consideration.
Asked if Sunseeker plans to apply for impact fee incentives, Gray said, “Plans were submitted for permits under the Impact fee schedule as of June 25.”
